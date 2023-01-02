Read full article on original website
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Overnight rain becomes snow as commute begins
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A winter storm is affecting Friday morning's commute, but things will lighten up for the evening drive home. The 2News Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather for the morning hours as rain and snow are expected to affect northern Utah's highways. Friday,...
KSLTV
Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought
SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
Winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to mountains Thursday and Friday
PARK CITY, Utah — Widespread snow will begin midday Thursday through early Friday, with expected accumulations of 6-12 inches in the northern mountains and higher amounts of up to 18 […]
kslnewsradio.com
Crash totals from Utah Highway patrol are in the hundreds
SALT LAKE CITY — Whether driving in the city or the Wasatch Mountain range, you’ve experienced Utah’s thick wet snow. Some experiences were more harrowing than others, case in point, car crashes. The Utah Highway Patrol says that, so far today, Jan. 2, there have been 133...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
Making quick decisions to save lives is part of being a firefighter, but how do they know when to rush into a building on fire? Or when it's simply too dangerous to go inside? As firefighters in North Ogden tell ABC4 News, they let science decide, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
midutahradio.com
New Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course Required In Utah
A new off-highway vehicle education course is required in Utah for those who want to head off the beaten path. Anyone 18 years old or older must complete the free online course to operate an OHV on public lands in the state. This new law went into effect on Jan. 1 and is intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, as well as reduce environmental impacts. There are a few exemptions including: snowmobile operators, implement or husbandry, guided tours and sanctioned OHV events. The course takes about 30 minutes to complete and can be found at https://recreation.utah.gov/off-highway-vehicles/
DWR reports 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally harvested in Utah in 2022, slightly higher than the number poached in 2021. The total combined […]
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
upr.org
Great Salt Lake needs a rescue plan now, according to a new report
Just before the start of the 2023 legislative session on January 17, authors of the new briefing Emergency measures needed to rescue Great Salt Lake from ongoing collapse, are calling on lawmakers to implement an emergency rescue plan, one that will dramatically increase the water flow into Great Salt Lake.
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
kjzz.com
Crews continue power restoration efforts throughout Utah, thousands still affected
UTAH (KUTV) — Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing to work to restore power to all Utah customers. By 3 p.m. on Monday, the agency reported 377 outages in Utah affecting 2,661 customers, a huge and fast improvement from Sunday when nearly 12,000 Utahns were without power by noon.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
upr.org
Parts of Utah could be removed from drought status in light of heavy precipitation
For months, Utah has been in a heavy drought, but the high amount of snowfall and rainstorms lately could prove to change that status for certain parts of the state. The latest seasonal drought outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center reveals that a few small portions of the state could be completely removed from drought status. Due to heavy precipitation over the past few weeks, areas like St. George, Cedar City, and Moab could be removed.
Utah to receive more snow starting Thursday from a bomb cyclone heading up the Sierras
UTAH — Powderchasers forecasts a strong bomb cyclone to make its way up the Sierras, bringing more snow to Utah on Thursday and Friday. A bomb cyclone, also called bombogenesis, […]
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Utahns to no longer receive federal pandemic funds, assistance
After years of federal pandemic funds helping families afford food and rent, those emergency assistance programs are finally coming to an end in Utah.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Wildlife Board approves changes to Utah prairie dog rule, bear hunting
The Utah Wildlife Board approved a few updates to the rules regarding Utah prairie dogs — which would go into effect if the animals are delisted under the Endangered Species Act — as well as a few changes to bear hunting and furbearer seasons during a public meeting on Tuesday.
