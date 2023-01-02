ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Overnight rain becomes snow as commute begins

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A winter storm is affecting Friday morning's commute, but things will lighten up for the evening drive home. The 2News Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather for the morning hours as rain and snow are expected to affect northern Utah's highways. Friday,...
Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought

SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
Crash totals from Utah Highway patrol are in the hundreds

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether driving in the city or the Wasatch Mountain range, you’ve experienced Utah’s thick wet snow. Some experiences were more harrowing than others, case in point, car crashes. The Utah Highway Patrol says that, so far today, Jan. 2, there have been 133...
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

Making quick decisions to save lives is part of being a firefighter, but how do they know when to rush into a building on fire? Or when it's simply too dangerous to go inside? As firefighters in North Ogden tell ABC4 News, they let science decide, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
New Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course Required In Utah

A new off-highway vehicle education course is required in Utah for those who want to head off the beaten path. Anyone 18 years old or older must complete the free online course to operate an OHV on public lands in the state. This new law went into effect on Jan. 1 and is intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, as well as reduce environmental impacts. There are a few exemptions including: snowmobile operators, implement or husbandry, guided tours and sanctioned OHV events. The course takes about 30 minutes to complete and can be found at https://recreation.utah.gov/off-highway-vehicles/
Great Salt Lake needs a rescue plan now, according to a new report

Just before the start of the 2023 legislative session on January 17, authors of the new briefing Emergency measures needed to rescue Great Salt Lake from ongoing collapse, are calling on lawmakers to implement an emergency rescue plan, one that will dramatically increase the water flow into Great Salt Lake.
GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
Parts of Utah could be removed from drought status in light of heavy precipitation

For months, Utah has been in a heavy drought, but the high amount of snowfall and rainstorms lately could prove to change that status for certain parts of the state. The latest seasonal drought outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center reveals that a few small portions of the state could be completely removed from drought status. Due to heavy precipitation over the past few weeks, areas like St. George, Cedar City, and Moab could be removed.
