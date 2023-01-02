A new off-highway vehicle education course is required in Utah for those who want to head off the beaten path. Anyone 18 years old or older must complete the free online course to operate an OHV on public lands in the state. This new law went into effect on Jan. 1 and is intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, as well as reduce environmental impacts. There are a few exemptions including: snowmobile operators, implement or husbandry, guided tours and sanctioned OHV events. The course takes about 30 minutes to complete and can be found at https://recreation.utah.gov/off-highway-vehicles/

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO