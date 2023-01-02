ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Shortsville named amongst safest places to live in America

By Megan Hatch, Stacker
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCg55_0k0zWSXd00

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — The size of the backyard or layout of the kitchen doesn’t matter much if the house isn’t in a good neighborhood. A house can’t become a home if you don’t feel safe there; the amount of natural light is a moot point.

Just think about the prospective home buyers on House Hunters or Fixer Upper—more often than not, their decision comes down to the neighborhood rather than a home’s charms.

Chemung County ranked lowest life expectancy in New York; Report

Before you start hunting for a new apartment or house, do your research on towns and cities nearby. You might be surprised by which areas experience the most crime. Luckily, Stacker has already started the research for you.

Using Niche’s data on the safest places to live in the United States in 2018, Stacker selected the city or town with the best crime and safety rating for each state. Niche assessed the overall safety of an area and ranked places using data on murder, assault, rape, robbery and other crimes from the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read through the slideshow to see whether or not you live near the safest place in your state, and decide whether or not you agree with the rankings.

Alabama: Taylor

Population: 2,704
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: B+
Nearby City: Dothan, Alabama

Alaska: Sitka

Population: 8,921
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: B
Cost of living grade: C
Diversity grade: N/A
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Juneau, Alaska

Arizona: Thatcher

Population: 4,972
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A-
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: A-
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Safford, Arizona

Arkansas: Greenbrier

Population: 5,164
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: B+
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Conway, Arkansas

California: Via de la Valle

Population: 2,764
Overall Niche grade: A+
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: C-
Diversity grade: B+
Public schools grade: A+
Nearby City: Del Mar, California

Colorado: Palmer Lake

Population: 2,558
Overall Niche grade: A
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: C
Diversity grade: B+
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Monument, Colorado

Connecticut: Weston

Population: 10,347
Overall Niche grade: A+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: C
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: A+
Nearby City: Westport, Connecticut

Delaware: Ocean View

Population: 2,087
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A-
Cost of living grade: C+
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B+
Nearby City: White Creek Manor, Delaware

Florida: South Palm Beach

Population: 1,309
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: C
Diversity grade: C
Public schools grade: C
Georgia: Homeland
Population: 1,082
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: C
Nearby City: Folkston, Georgia

Idaho: Filer

Population: 2,640
Overall Niche grade: B-
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: C
Nearby City: Buhl, Idaho

Illinois: McCullom Lake

Population: 1,011
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B
Diversity grade: A-
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: McHenry, Illinois

Indiana: Tell City

Population: 7,313
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A-
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B+
Nearby City: Troy, Indiana

Iowa: Rock Valley

Population: 3,623
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B

Kansas: Mission Hills

Population: 3,582
Overall Niche grade: A+
Crime & safety grade: A-
Cost of living grade: B
Diversity grade: C-
Public schools grade: A+
Nearby City: Overland Par, Kansas

Kentucky: Nortonville

Population: 1,094
Overall Niche grade: B-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Little Valley, Kentucky

Louisiana: Brusly

Population: 2,675
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B+
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Antonio, Louisiana

Maine: Phippsburg

Population: 2,029
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Bath, Maine

Maryland: Lonaconing

Population: 1,214
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Nikep, Maryland

Massachusetts: Berlin

Population: 3,061
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: C
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Hudson, Massachusetts

Michigan: Frost Township

Population: 1,063
Overall Niche grade: B-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: C-
Nearby City: Harrison, Michigan

Minnesota: Thomson Township

Population: 5,046
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B+
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Hallock, Minnesota

Mississippi: Florence

Population: 4,313
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Brandon, Mississippi

Missouri: Lake Winnebago

Population: 1,211
Overall Niche grade: A
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: C
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Greenwood, Missouri

Montana: Dillon

Population: 4,214
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: B+
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B+

Nebraska: Ashland

Population: 2,455
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B+
Nevada: Yerington
Population: 3,096
Overall Niche grade: B-
Crime & safety grade: B+
Cost of living grade: B+
Diversity grade: N/A
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Carson City

New Hampshire: Newfields

Population: 1,526
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: C-
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B+
Nearby City: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

New Jersey: Old Tappan

Population: 5,942
Overall Niche grade: A
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: C-
Diversity grade: A-
Public schools grade: A+
Nearby City: Westwood, New Jersey

New Mexico: Mesilla

Population: 2,486
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: B+
Cost of living grade: C+
Diversity grade: A
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Las Cruces

New York: Shortsville

Population: 1,361
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Victor, New York

North Carolina: Whispering Pines

Population: 3,125
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: B+
Nearby City: Southern Pines, North Carolina

North Dakota: Lincoln

Population: 3,311
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A-
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: C
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Bismarck, North Dakota

Ohio: Lexington

Population: 5,484
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Mansfield, Ohio

Oklahoma: Ninnekah

Population: 1,113
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: N/A
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Norge, Oklahoma

Oregon: Healy Heights

Population: 1,398
Overall Niche grade: A+
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: C-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Portland, Oregon

Pennsylvania: Mill Hall

Population: 1,573
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B+
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: C
Nearby City: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island: Jamestown

Population: 5,462
Overall Niche grade: A+
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: C-
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Warwick, Rhode Island

South Carolina: Quinby

Population: 1,192
Overall Niche grade: B+
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: A-
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Florence, South Carolina

South Dakota: Eagle Butte

Population: 1,205
Overall Niche grade: C+
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: N/A
Public schools grade: D-
Nearby City: Rapid City, South Dakota

Tennessee: Belle Meade

Population: 2,704
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: C
Diversity grade: C
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Berry Hill, Tennessee

Texas: Rio Bravo

Population: 4,842
Overall Niche grade: C+
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: C+
Nearby City: Laredo, Texas

Utah: Centerfield

Population: 1,220
Overall Niche grade: B-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: B+
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Santaquin, Utah

Vermont: Castleton

Population: 4,610
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Rutland, Vermont

Virginia: Cedar Bluff

Population: 1,183
Overall Niche grade: B-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B+
Diversity grade: C+
Public schools grade: B
Nearby City: Claypool Hill, Virginia

Washington: Cosmopolis

Population: 1,539
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A
Cost of living grade: B-
Diversity grade: B
Public schools grade: B-
Nearby City: Aberdeen, Washington

West Virginia: Eleanor

Population: 1,691
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: A-
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: B+
Nearby City: Charleston, WV

Wisconsin: Brooklyn

Population: 1,343
Overall Niche grade: A-
Crime & safety grade: A+
Cost of living grade: B+
Diversity grade: B-
Public schools grade: A
Nearby City: Madison, Wisconsin

Wyoming: Worland

Population: 5,383
Overall Niche grade: B
Crime & safety grade: A-
Cost of living grade: B
Diversity grade: A-
Public schools grade: B-

