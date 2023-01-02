Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed.

A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved.

The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV continue to rise across our region.

“We have definitely been overburdened with RSV, the flu and COVID and just regular cold symptoms and viruses this year,” Coons said. “Having the two extra sites to take that burden off other urgent cares around the area and our other ones that have been open will be amazing.”

Coons said it is crucial to seek care if you, or someone in your family, is feeling sick to find the best options for treatment.

EmUrgentCare locations do not require appointments.

