FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
WISN
Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond
MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
WISN
Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting
On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
WISN
Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer
MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
Kenosha officer-involved shooting: Suspect, officers identified
One of the three victims who were injured during an officer-involved shooting situation in Kenosha on Dec. 19 remains hospitalized, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.
26-year-old man hospitalized after being wounded in shooting in North Chicago
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found shot in North Chicago early Saturday morning. The North Chicago Fire Department and North Chicago Police Department responded around 2:48 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. Emergency...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
Elderly man struck by driver while crossing street in Waukesha
An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver while crossing the street in Waukesha on Wednesday.
Pastor speaks out about family hit by a reckless driver on way to church
The family was on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver who was speeding and had been drinking crashed into them.
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
wlip.com
Brooks Sentenced to Life w/o Parole In Shooting Death of His Girlfriend
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a hotel room last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. 30 year old Timmy Brooks pleaded guilty in October to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Montreach Mitchell. Mitchell was found...
WISN
Two people shot, killed inside Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine. Family identified the victims to WISN 12 News as Avery Stewart and Billy Petty. They said Stewart, nicknamed 'Rerun,' owned the bar. Police said they were called to the bar at 11th...
WISN
Milwaukee man charged with stealing from American Family Field
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing from American Family Field. According to the criminal complaint, the burglary happened Sept. 8, 2022. Prosecutors said 25-year-old Justin Bloedorn admitted to drinking at least 10 beers during the doubleheader that day. According to a Mirandized...
WISN
Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
