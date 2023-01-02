ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged

MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint

MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond

MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Two people shot, killed inside Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine. Family identified the victims to WISN 12 News as Avery Stewart and Billy Petty. They said Stewart, nicknamed 'Rerun,' owned the bar. Police said they were called to the bar at 11th...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man charged with stealing from American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing from American Family Field. According to the criminal complaint, the burglary happened Sept. 8, 2022. Prosecutors said 25-year-old Justin Bloedorn admitted to drinking at least 10 beers during the doubleheader that day. According to a Mirandized...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
WAUWATOSA, WI

