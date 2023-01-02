Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
16-year-old boys face arson counts in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Southeastern Lafayette has suffered multiple accounts of arson over the past few months. The Lafayette Police Department and Fire Department are working together to find two suspects believed to be involved in setting fire to a multitude of different vehicles and public property on Olympia Drive. These reports of arson include:
WLFI.com
Man arrested after I-65 police chase
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons
Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two potential suspects in recent arsons on Olympia Drive. Investigators from both agencies have been collecting evidence, obtaining statements and cooperating with local businesses in an attempt to gather information on the suspects, according to a news release Wednesday night.
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
WLFI.com
Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
WLFI.com
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Police Department on vehicle pursuit
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.
WLFI.com
New Lafayette fire engine gets welcome ceremony
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Firehouse number eight has some brand-new wheels. Thursda…
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
WLFI.com
Arsonists strike again on Olympia Drive businesses
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday, according to police records. The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of arsons targeting business along Olympia Drive. A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt....
WLFI.com
Mother on daughter's killer: 'If he spends the rest of his life in jail, I'll be happy.'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The mother of a woman shot and killed outside the east-side Walmart is speaking out in an emotional interview with News 18. Here's what Jennifer Spence, the mother of Casey Lewis, said about her daughter's admitted killer, Anthony Perez:. "If he spends the rest of...
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
