Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO