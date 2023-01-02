ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WDTV

Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man smoked meth with juveniles, drove stolen car in multiple states, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he drove a stolen car in multiple states and smoked meth with juveniles. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to a criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Man charged with attempted murder after beating man, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he severely beat a man and later bragged about it at a convenience store. Troopers of the West Virginia State Police Webster Springs Detachment responded to a malicious wounding call on Ricks Park in Cowen around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint.
COWEN, WV
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Upshur County becomes latest ‘Storm Ready’ county in West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is the latest in West Virginia to receive a special safety designation. At Thursday’s Upshur County Commission meeting, representatives from West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Office presented them with the “Storm Ready” designation. Tony Edwards from the...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
MORGANTOWN, WV

