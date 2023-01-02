ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he drove a stolen car in multiple states and smoked meth with juveniles. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to a criminal complaint.

