Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mannington man has been charged after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit and crashed on a foot bridge. Officers attempted to pull over a dirt bike that was traveling south on Fairmont Ave. with no taillight or registration plate just after midnight on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Salem man accused of law enforcement shootout indicted on federal firearm charges
The Salem man who allegedly shot at law enforcement in Doddridge County back in May of 2022 was indicted Wednesday on federal charges because according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he had a "small arsenal of weapons" despite a previous domestic violence conviction.
WDTV
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
West Milford man charged after allegedly causing entire town’s water supply to be shut off
A man has been charged after allegedly causing an entire town's water supply to be shut off in Harrison County.
WDTV
Shinnston police asking for information on ATV stolen from Public Works Dept.
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Shinnston Police Department is asking for information regarding an ATV stolen from the Public Works Department. The 2012 Honda Rancher was stolen on Dec. 31 around 7 a.m., according to the Shinnston Police Department. Anyone with information on the stolen ATV or a possible suspect...
WDTV
Man smoked meth with juveniles, drove stolen car in multiple states, police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he drove a stolen car in multiple states and smoked meth with juveniles. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
WDTV
Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
WDTV
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
Man charged after allegedly beating victim in Webster County
A Webster Springs man has been charged after allegedly beating another man in Webster County.
WDTV
Man charged with attempted murder after beating man, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he severely beat a man and later bragged about it at a convenience store. Troopers of the West Virginia State Police Webster Springs Detachment responded to a malicious wounding call on Ricks Park in Cowen around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint.
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Bodies recovered after West Virginia police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […]
WDTV
Upshur County becomes latest ‘Storm Ready’ county in West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is the latest in West Virginia to receive a special safety designation. At Thursday’s Upshur County Commission meeting, representatives from West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Office presented them with the “Storm Ready” designation. Tony Edwards from the...
WDTV
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
Comments / 0