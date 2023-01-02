ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theuconnblog.com

UConn women’s basketball destroys Xavier, 73-37

UConn women’s basketball finished its midwest road trip with a dominant victory, blasting the Xavier Musketeers, 73-37. The Huskies were again without head coach Geno Auriemma, who stepped away from the team to focus on his health. Caroline Ducharme also missed her second straight game while in concussion protocol while Azzi Fudd remained sidelined with a right knee injury.
footballscoop.com

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Scott Satterfield is on the verge of bringing one of football’s top young coaches back to his home state. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Satterfield, after accepting the University of Cincinnati head coaching post following Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin, is working to finalize a deal to make Tom Manning the Bearcats’ new offensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed “gas station heroin,” are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn’t been studied for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Free hands-only CPR training kiosks available at 3 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI — The American Heart Association wants to remind residents that there are free CPR training kiosks available at three locations around Greater Cincinnati. The kiosks provide free hands-only training, and it takes about five minutes to complete. Each kiosk features a touch screen with a video program that...
CINCINNATI, OH
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Photo post! Cincinnati’s Fifty West Brewing reopens brewpub. Let’s look at the renovation.

Fifty West Brewing Co. recently announced the highly anticipated reopening of its esteemed Brewpub in Columbia Township, in the greater Cincinnati area. The full-service restaurant, now under the direction of celebrated Cincinnati Chef Jackson Rouse, formerly of Bauer Farm Kitchen, promises to bring back the authentic dining experiences that patrons came to love.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy