ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged

By Brian Farrell
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAjVC_0k0zUwtj00

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver faces a charge after his car hit an SUV, injuring the sheriff’s deputy who was driving it.

The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 211) and Zachary Taylor Highway ((Route 522).

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

VSP said Bradley W. Adams, 19, of Middletown, Va. was on Zachary Taylor Highway and came to a stop at a stop sign. He started across the intersection and collided with an SUV driven by a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Adams’ car overturned in the median. Medics took him to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Troopers said the sheriff’s deputy had serious injuries, but they expected him to survive.

Virginia State Police said Adams faces a charge of Failure to Yield Right of Way at a Stop Sign.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
fredericksburg.today

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
q101online.com

Accident leads to drug bust

An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
CUMBERLAND, VA
theriver953.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest/ Seizure

At approximately 8:10 am yesterday morning, Frederick County EOC receive reports of a 2-vehicle crash on. Bloomery Pike in the northern part of the county. Callers indicated that one vehicle was on its side with the driver unable to get out. Units from FCSO’s Traffic Division. arrived as members...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Manassas woman killed in New Year’s Eve I-81 crash

WEYERS CAVE (WINA) – State Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve crash on I-81 near Weyers Cave that killed a 19-year old Manassas woman. Trooper J.T. Lotts reports 19-year old Adelyne R. Barr was driving her 2004 Mazda MPV north at milemarker 236… just past the Weyers Cave/Blue Ridge Community College exit shortly before 8 on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median, where it struck a ditch, then a tree. Although she was wearing a seat belt, Barr was dead the scene.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting

A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel. A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident. No one in the hotel was hurt. This is a developing story.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy