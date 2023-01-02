Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors
There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer
The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Portal Offensive Lineman Sidney Fugar Sets Visit
South Carolina's football program is prepping to host a portal offensive line target in Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar.
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet
The furniture store chain owner is also a prolific bettor, winning $75 million on the Astros in November.
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback
News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season. Hartman, who excelled at ...
Five-star Jordan Burch makes college football transfer portal decision
South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has elected to enter the college football transfer portal and take his chance on another school, according to reports. Burch is considered a premier player at his position, emerging as a five-star prospect coming out of high school before pledging to the ...
Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
