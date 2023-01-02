ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors

There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer

The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
DENVER, CO
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
GEORGIA STATE
