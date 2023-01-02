ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Pet food giveaway set for Sunday

Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter plans a free pet food giveaway Sunday. The event is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second Street. The following is from an event post on the Friends of Salina Animal Shelter - Salina, KS Facebook page. Registration is...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about storage unit burglaries

Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officers with the Salina Police Department took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities reported at least 8 storage units were entered. Access Storage- 1640 Copper Court. KO Storage- 2141 Centennial. KO Storage- 3335 S. 9th. KO Storage-...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes

Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Fleites, Anaili;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023

MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
MCPHERSON, KS
ksal.com

No One Injured In Attempted Robbery

No one was injured and no loss was reported after what officials are calling an attempted robbery on Wednesday night. Salina Police Lieutenant James Fieldman told KSAL News this morning officers were called to the 100 block of North 7th St. yesterday afternoon. A man reported that at around 4:25 PM he was getting into his vehicle when an individual approached him. The individual asked the man if he had any cigarettes to spare, then pulled a knife from his waist band and pointed it at the man. He informed the individual he didn’t have any cigarettes and asked not to be hurt. The individual then left. When officers arrived they searched the area for who the reporting party had described as a black man in his fifties, bald, wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue duffel bag. The search was unsuccessful.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police

Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina City Commission special meeting set for Friday morning

The Salina City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. They will recess into executive session immediately following roll call based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel related to the city manager’s evaluation.
SALINA, KS
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Salina, Kansas

If you are visiting the Salina, Kansas, area, there are many things you can do while you are there. There are several parks to visit, museums to see, and activities to participate in. Some popular attractions include the Rolling Hills Zoo, Indian Rock Park, and the Smoky Hill Museum. Salina,...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.

On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Third Salina Public Schools Chat to focus on preschool programs

Preschool programs will be the topic of the next Salina Public Schools (SPS) Chat. The event is planned for Jan. 12 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Avenue. Community members are encouraged to attend. Kindergarten readiness is one of the measures identified as an outcome in the...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

Small earthquake reported west of Elmdale

A small earthquake in Marion County caused minor shaking in western Chase County on Wednesday. The US Geological Survey says an earthquake developed about eight miles east-southeast of Lincolnville shortly after 10 am. Weak shaking was reported near Elmdale from the magnitude 2.2 quake. No damage or injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina

A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

