Salina's Smoky Hill Museum seeks volunteers
The Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in Salina, seeks volunteers to help with Kansas Days. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:
Pet food giveaway set for Sunday
Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter plans a free pet food giveaway Sunday. The event is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second Street. The following is from an event post on the Friends of Salina Animal Shelter - Salina, KS Facebook page. Registration is...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Beloit police looking for thief who stole trailer, dirt bike, 4-wheeler
From the Beloit KS Police Department Facebook page:. We need the public's assistance with any information on a trailer that was stolen at 601 W. 3rd on 1/3/23 at approximately 22:40 hours. A light colored half ton pickup hooked up to the trailer near the driveway and pulled the trailer...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about storage unit burglaries
Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officers with the Salina Police Department took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities reported at least 8 storage units were entered. Access Storage- 1640 Copper Court. KO Storage- 2141 Centennial. KO Storage- 3335 S. 9th. KO Storage-...
OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes
Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Fleites, Anaili;...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
ksal.com
No One Injured In Attempted Robbery
No one was injured and no loss was reported after what officials are calling an attempted robbery on Wednesday night. Salina Police Lieutenant James Fieldman told KSAL News this morning officers were called to the 100 block of North 7th St. yesterday afternoon. A man reported that at around 4:25 PM he was getting into his vehicle when an individual approached him. The individual asked the man if he had any cigarettes to spare, then pulled a knife from his waist band and pointed it at the man. He informed the individual he didn’t have any cigarettes and asked not to be hurt. The individual then left. When officers arrived they searched the area for who the reporting party had described as a black man in his fifties, bald, wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue duffel bag. The search was unsuccessful.
Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police
Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
Salina City Commission special meeting set for Friday morning
The Salina City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. They will recess into executive session immediately following roll call based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel related to the city manager’s evaluation.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Salina, Kansas
If you are visiting the Salina, Kansas, area, there are many things you can do while you are there. There are several parks to visit, museums to see, and activities to participate in. Some popular attractions include the Rolling Hills Zoo, Indian Rock Park, and the Smoky Hill Museum. Salina,...
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
ksal.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.
On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!
· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
Third Salina Public Schools Chat to focus on preschool programs
Preschool programs will be the topic of the next Salina Public Schools (SPS) Chat. The event is planned for Jan. 12 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Avenue. Community members are encouraged to attend. Kindergarten readiness is one of the measures identified as an outcome in the...
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
KVOE
Small earthquake reported west of Elmdale
A small earthquake in Marion County caused minor shaking in western Chase County on Wednesday. The US Geological Survey says an earthquake developed about eight miles east-southeast of Lincolnville shortly after 10 am. Weak shaking was reported near Elmdale from the magnitude 2.2 quake. No damage or injuries were reported.
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
