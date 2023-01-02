Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
NBC Connecticut
Chowder Pot of Hartford to Close in Coming Months
The Chowder Pot in Hartford says it will be closing in the coming months after decades at its current location. After almost six decades and millions of customers, the restaurant said its building is starting to show its age. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said due to the age,...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
NBC Connecticut
Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice
An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
New Britain Herald
New Britain sophomore following dream, making mark with Connecticut soccer club
NEW BRITAIN – Adi Zanovic, 15, a sophomore at New Britain High School, has some big dreams when it comes to his passion of choice. He wants to make it as a professional soccer player, which is his top goal, represent a national team in the sport, whether it’s for the U.S. or Bosnian team, and winning a Champions League title would be nice too.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
NBC Connecticut
Officials React to Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams in Crash
The governor has ordered that state flags be lowered in honor of 39-year-old State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. House leaders have canceled legislative meetings and closed the Capitol Complex Thursday and Friday and lawmakers and others across Connecticut are responding to the tragic news of the loss of a colleague.
South Windsor youth hockey coach fired after video shows him pulling opposing player to ice
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor youth hockey coach has been fired following an incident in which he grabbed and pulled an opposing player during a game. This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: HarcoSemco
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For January, we spoke with Ryan Elliott, president of HarcoSemco, based in Branford. When was your company founded?. In 1951, Harco Labs was founded in Branford. In 1965, Semco Instruments was founded in...
Hundreds of firefighters attend funeral for fallen North Haven firefighter
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Haven firefighter that died in the line of duty was laid to rest on Tuesday. Outside of the funeral, hundreds of fellow firefighters lined up to show their support for a fallen brother. Some even traveled from other states. The official estimate says 1,000 brother and sister firefighters […]
theorangetimes.com
A Look Back, A Look Forward
It has been a long couple of years, but thankfully the market is steadily mending itself. The real estate buyer pool has been traumatized by a panicking, uphill market. The seller pool feels the pressure of where to go if they sell. Both sides are eager to get back on track this year.
