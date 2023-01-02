ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Chowder Pot of Hartford to Close in Coming Months

The Chowder Pot in Hartford says it will be closing in the coming months after decades at its current location. After almost six decades and millions of customers, the restaurant said its building is starting to show its age. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said due to the age,...
HARTFORD, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT

What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain sophomore following dream, making mark with Connecticut soccer club

NEW BRITAIN – Adi Zanovic, 15, a sophomore at New Britain High School, has some big dreams when it comes to his passion of choice. He wants to make it as a professional soccer player, which is his top goal, represent a national team in the sport, whether it’s for the U.S. or Bosnian team, and winning a Champions League title would be nice too.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
VERNON, CT
New Haven Independent

FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour

The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Officials React to Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams in Crash

The governor has ordered that state flags be lowered in honor of 39-year-old State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. House leaders have canceled legislative meetings and closed the Capitol Complex Thursday and Friday and lawmakers and others across Connecticut are responding to the tragic news of the loss of a colleague.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: HarcoSemco

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For January, we spoke with Ryan Elliott, president of HarcoSemco, based in Branford. When was your company founded?. In 1951, Harco Labs was founded in Branford. In 1965, Semco Instruments was founded in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

A Look Back, A Look Forward

It has been a long couple of years, but thankfully the market is steadily mending itself. The real estate buyer pool has been traumatized by a panicking, uphill market. The seller pool feels the pressure of where to go if they sell. Both sides are eager to get back on track this year.
ORANGE, CT

