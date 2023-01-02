GALION – Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of December 5-9, 2022. The week’s events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health. Students were encouraged to dress up daily to represent a first responders or community helper to get them excited about the week’s activities.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO