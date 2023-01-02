Read full article on original website
Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank awards $527,700 contract to demolish former Ocie Hill building
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday awarded a $527,700 contract to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side. The contract was awarded to Raze International of Shadyside in Belmont County, which submitted the lowest of seven bids for...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County Now invites input from Faith Leaders
BUCYRUS— In the days following the recent murder of our community‘s beloved Keris Riebel, Crawford County Now understands our area communities may be suffering from feelings of loss, fear, depression, and anxiety. In an effort of support, Crawford County Now invites area leaders of all faiths and others...
richlandsource.com
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails
MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
Galion Inquirer
Galion City Schools hosts Safety Week
GALION – Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of December 5-9, 2022. The week’s events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health. Students were encouraged to dress up daily to represent a first responders or community helper to get them excited about the week’s activities.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street
ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill barring localities from banning flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus, among other city governments in the state, will maintain some of its power after Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Thursday morning that members of his own party had passed. House Bill 513 would have prohibited local governments from banning tobacco and e-cigarette sales, but DeWine’s decision […]
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder
LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
ashlandsource.com
Prices for electricity jumping nearly 50% for Ashland County-owned buildings
ASHLAND — The cost to keep the lights on in Ashland County-owned facilities will increase by 50% in June, according to price offers received through the county’s energy consultant. Ashland County’s contract with its electric service supplier, Engie, expires in May. So the county’s energy consultant — Palmer...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
