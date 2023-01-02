ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Knox Pages

Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Now invites input from Faith Leaders

BUCYRUS— In the days following the recent murder of our community‘s beloved Keris Riebel, Crawford County Now understands our area communities may be suffering from feelings of loss, fear, depression, and anxiety. In an effort of support, Crawford County Now invites area leaders of all faiths and others...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails

MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion City Schools hosts Safety Week

GALION – Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of December 5-9, 2022. The week’s events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health. Students were encouraged to dress up daily to represent a first responders or community helper to get them excited about the week’s activities.
GALION, OH
The Lima News

Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes

LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
LIMA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street

ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
ASHLAND, OH
columbusunderground.com

South Side Restaurant Closes this Week

South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
COLUMBUS, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Beacon

Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem

Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Lima News

New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder

LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH

