Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW

Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW

Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets

NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
Grayson Waller Thinks He Can Win The Royal Rumble And Beat Roman Reigns

Grayson Waller, if nothing else, is very confident. Ahead of his first one-on-one opportunity at the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT New Year's Evil, Waller is already looking ahead to the WWE Royal Rumble. one of the things the WWE Royal Rumble is known for every year is their surprise entrants. Grayson Waller believes that if he gets the opportunity, he would be able to win the Royal Rumble Match, as he said to Steve Fall on The Ten Count.
