'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Baby Switch for Sally and Teriah
'The Young and the Restless' may be heading for another baby switch storyline involving Sally Spectra, Tessa Porter, and Mariah Copeland.
Variety Looks At The Rock's Relationship With DC, Shelton Benjamin Gets A Standing Ovation | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 5, 2023:. - Variety ran a story on Dwayne Johnson's failed bid to become more involved with DC Comics' movies and the brand's extended universe. Fans can read the full story here. - The major wrestling news story of the day...
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW
Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW
Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
AEW To Crown First All Elite Arcade Champion, Trailer For Movie Featuring Jake Roberts | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. - AEW is set to crown their inaugural All Elite Arcade champion on Thursday:. - A trailer has been released for the new movie 'Out Of Exile, which is set to feature Jake 'The Snake' Roberts:. - AEW Invades...
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31): Holidead Faces Kandi Krush
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode sixteen of its show on December 31. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31) - Americana def. BK Rhythm. - Robbie...
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets
NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
Matt Hardy Comments On Marq Quen's Injury, Teases New Dynamic With Ethan Page
Matt Hardy offers an update on Marq Quen's injury. Quen recently confirmed that he's sidelined, but he stated that he'll be back "faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August!!" He hasn't wrestled since the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped on November 30.
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
Grayson Waller Thinks He Can Win The Royal Rumble And Beat Roman Reigns
Grayson Waller, if nothing else, is very confident. Ahead of his first one-on-one opportunity at the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT New Year's Evil, Waller is already looking ahead to the WWE Royal Rumble. one of the things the WWE Royal Rumble is known for every year is their surprise entrants. Grayson Waller believes that if he gets the opportunity, he would be able to win the Royal Rumble Match, as he said to Steve Fall on The Ten Count.
Bryan Keith Replaces Lio Rush In PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023
A replacement has been named. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that Bryan Keith will replace Lio Rush in PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023. Keith will face SB KENTo in the first round. Rush was injured at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. He said he suffered no facial broken bones, but would...
