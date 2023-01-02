Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations
Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
Josh Alexander Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
Josh Alexander makes history. MPACT Wrestling has a history dating back 20 years. Regardless of whether or not the promotion was known as NWA-TNA, TNA Wrestling, Global Force Wrestling, or IMPACT, its lineage of World Champions reads like a who's who of professional wrestling. Including names like Ken Shamrock, Kurt...
AEW Dark (1/3) Stream & Results: Christopher Daniels, Sonny Kiss, More Compete
AEW Dark - January 3. Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez. Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta. Sonny Kiss &...
Vince McMahon Officially Back On WWE Board Of Directors
A new filing shows that Vince McMahon is returning to the WWE board of directors. Former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios are also on the board. Independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed have been removed. The filing shows that Vince has made changes to...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24): The Beast Special
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24) - The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from...
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
Darby Allin To Defend AEW TNT Title Against Mike Bennett On 1/6 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Variety Looks At The Rock's Relationship With DC, Shelton Benjamin Gets A Standing Ovation | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 5, 2023:. - Variety ran a story on Dwayne Johnson's failed bid to become more involved with DC Comics' movies and the brand's extended universe. Fans can read the full story here. - The major wrestling news story of the day...
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success
CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Lady Frost Talks IMPACT Departure, Free Agency, CMLL Run, COLD PUNS | Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'
Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
NWA United States Tag Team Title Bout, Kerry Morton In Action On 1/31 NWA Powerrr Live
A title bout has been added to the upcoming live episode of NWA Powerrr. The National Wrestling Alliance announced that The Fixers, the duo of Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky, will defend their NWA United States Tag Team Titles on the January 31 episode of NWA Powerrr against A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews, The Country Gentlemen.
Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Xyon Quinn, More Set For 1/6 WWE NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for the first NXT Level Up of 2023. WWE announced that the January 6 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Edris Enofe and Malik Blade taking on the duo of Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Plus, Tank Ledger faces Xyon Quinn. Lastly, Elektra...
Kenny Omega Wants To Defend IWGP US Title In AEW; Hopes To Face Shingo Takagi One Day
Kenny Omega reflects on winning back the IWGP United States Title and names potential future challengers. Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to recapture the IWGP United States Championship in what was his first match in NJPW in 4 years. Now, he looks down the road and tells Tokyo Sports that he is looking to defend the belt in New Japan and All Elite Wrestling.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0