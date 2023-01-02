ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Fightful

Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations

Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Fightful

Vince McMahon Officially Back On WWE Board Of Directors

A new filing shows that Vince McMahon is returning to the WWE board of directors. Former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios are also on the board. Independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed have been removed. The filing shows that Vince has made changes to...
Fightful

CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success

CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
Fightful

Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Fightful

Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'

Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
Fightful

Kenny Omega Wants To Defend IWGP US Title In AEW; Hopes To Face Shingo Takagi One Day

Kenny Omega reflects on winning back the IWGP United States Title and names potential future challengers. Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to recapture the IWGP United States Championship in what was his first match in NJPW in 4 years. Now, he looks down the road and tells Tokyo Sports that he is looking to defend the belt in New Japan and All Elite Wrestling.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy