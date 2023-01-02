Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens the Midwest

Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until three and a half days after they'd first arrived at Miami airport in a "nightmare" travel experience.
Texas dad fears ex-wife plans to chemically castrate 9-year-old son
A Texas father at the center of a bitter, years-long gender transition case claims his ex-wife had moved to California planning to chemically castrate their 9-year-old son, James, who identifies as a girl named “Luna.” Jeff Younger, a dad-of-two who unsuccessfully ran for the Texas state house campaigning on an anti-trans platform, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday and shared a video that purports to show his son identifying himself as a girl. In the recording, nine-year-old James is asked if he is a boy, to which he replies, “No, I’m a girl.” The grade-schooler says his mother, pediatrician Dr. Anne Georgulas, told...
WCVB
Passengers recovered from crashed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, and all four bodies inside have been recovered, according to the employees' companies. According to a joint statement released by RLC, LLC, Walter Oil &...
