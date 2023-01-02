Read full article on original website
Police shoot, kill person while responding to ‘shots fired’ call in Lansing
LANSING, MI -- Lansing police shot and killed a person Thursday evening after the suspect allegedly confronted officers with a handgun, officials said. At about 5 p.m. Jan. 5, officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to the 2000 block of Irene Street in Lansing in response to a report of shots being fired in the area.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
WNEM
Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
WNEM
Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
Man facing murder charge after Lansing Township shooting
Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.
Murder charge authorized against suspect in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors have authorized charges in Flint’s first homicide of 2023. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorized a nine-count complaint against the 30-year-old Flint man accused of fatally shooting Marquise Cortez Hall. Hall, 31, was found Monday, Jan. 2, outside a residence in the...
abc12.com
Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
wsgw.com
State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
wsgw.com
Flint Homicide Suspect in Custody After Brief Chase
A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Monday afternoon. Around 3:55, police say they responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue for a reported shooting, and found the man who had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Michigan recording studio
LANSING, MI – One man was killed, and another was injured when a Lansing recording studio was shot up on New Year’s Eve in what appears to be a targeted incident, according to reports. Around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Lansing Township Police officers responded to a...
Midland County sheriff asks letter-writer who confessed to 1991 fatal hit-and-run to come forward
MIDLAND, MI — Thirty-one years ago, a Midland County resident Gregory S. McRoberts left his residence on a bicycle and never returned home. A month later, he was found dead in a ditch, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run. Years after a police investigation went cold, McRoberts’ family received...
abc12.com
McRoberts family pleads with driver to come forward 31 years after deadly crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and family members are pleading with the hit-and-run driver who killed a Midland County bicyclist 31 years ago to come forward. The Midland County Sheriff's Office also asks anyone with information about the death of Gregory McRoberts to contact investigators. McRoberts was last seen...
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
Lansing Police ask for help locating 2 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
WNEM
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
Michigan man accused of killing mother with hammer found incompetent for trial, but space at state hospital lacking
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother with a hammer in July 2022 remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail despite being found incompetent to stand trial. Mark Ross, the attorney for 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd, told MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
