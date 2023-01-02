ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park

CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Flint Homicide Suspect in Custody After Brief Chase

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Monday afternoon. Around 3:55, police say they responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue for a reported shooting, and found the man who had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
