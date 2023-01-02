BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.

