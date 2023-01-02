ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Brendan Gulick: The game vs. Georgia was one of the best games Ryan Day has coached

By Spencer German
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cix4k_0k0zUMYv00

How do you believe Ryan Day coached on Saturday vs. Georgia? Has he helped the Buckeyes improve? Listen to the full interview with Spencer German on 92.3 The Fan!

Comments / 0

Related
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy