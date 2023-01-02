ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe weather is likely Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning

By Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB619_0k0zU9Aj00

CLANTON – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to occur mainly across the western half of the state today. No severe weather is expected.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to affect the state tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, the atmosphere will be conducive for damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes. The potential also exists for EF2 (strong) or greater tornadoes, especially in the Enhanced Risk region as shown in the graphic above.

Clusters or individual supercells are forecast from Tuesday afternoon into the evening followed by a broken line of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front moving from west to east across the state.

Total rainfall amounts will be 1-3 inches. Only localized flooding is expected if thunderstorms can repeatedly move across the same areas.  Once rainfall exits the eastern sections of Alabama Wednesday morning or afternoon, rain-free conditions are forecast from Wednesday evening through at least Saturday.

Due to the prolonged time-frame for possible severe weather across the state on Tuesday, start thinking now about your action plan. If you are not at home, how will you get warnings?  Where is the safest location to go to immediately when a warning is issued?  (if you’re not sure ask ahead of time!)

One thing you can do is make sure your Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) is turned on.

For an Iphone:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Scroll down “Notifications” and press it
  3. Scroll all the way down and you will see “Government Alerts” including turning on and off “Emergency Alerts”

For an Android:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Scroll down “Notifications” and press it
  3. Scroll down to “Advanced Settings” and press it
  4. Look for “Wireless Emergency Alerts” press it.  You can then see if it is turned on or off

There are plenty of on-line videos to step you through the process if you need more guidance.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

4 p.m. severe weather update

Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAAY-TV

Overcast Monday, chance for severe weather on Tuesday

Monday brings overcast skies with warm and humid temperatures near 70 degrees yet again. There is a chance for some scattered sprinkles on Monday morning but heavy rain will begin to move through the region Monday after dinnertime. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain with us through the overnight hours and much of the day on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lightning. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 2-5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 on-air, online, and on your phone for the latest updates as they become available.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
lite987whop.com

Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Rain today, patchy dense fog tonight into Sunday, and potential severe storms Tuesday

CLANTON – Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the state through this afternoon. No severe weather will occur. Although isolated showers are possible after sunset, most precipitation will have ended.  Patchy dense fog is forecast to develop later this evening and continue into Sunday morning. Use caution while driving tonight and allow plenty of time to reach your destination, as visibilities may be near zero in spots.   A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms.   Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will occur and possibly higher amounts in spots.  Localized flooding is a threat Tuesday into Wednesday. Concerning severe weather, a couple of strong storms may occur Monday afternoon across the southern half of the state and west of I-65, but confidence is low. Widespread severe storms will not occur.  On Tuesday, a broken line of thunderstorms is forecast to move across Alabama from afternoon into the overnight hours. The SPC has outlooked almost the entire state in a risk for severe weather.  The final disturbance will produce statewide rainfall on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Severe storms are possible today, Saturday, and next Tuesday

CLANTON – A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama over the next six days. Today, a line of thunderstorms will move into the western portions of the state sometime between late morning and early afternoon, followed by an area of moderate to heavy rainfall for several hours.  The atmosphere will be most unstable in the southwestern portions of the state, where a few severe storms are possible.  Damaging straight-line winds and a couple of tornadoes are the main threats. Remember, severe weather, including tornadoes, occur in Marginal Risk areas, just not as widespread as the other risk categories. This system will be...
ALABAMA STATE
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wvtm13.com

Lanes clear after interstate ramp crash in McCalla

MCCALLA, Ala. — Update: All lanes on the ramp are now back open. Crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash Tuesday afternoon which is blocking all lanes on the I-459 northbound ramp to I-20/59 in McCalla. Please avoid this area and use caution.
MCCALLA, AL
wvtm13.com

St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy