Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

By Jeff Halpern

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Antonio Jordan, Warren boys basketball

The 6-5 forward scored 44 points in a 64-54 victory over Ouachita in the Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament.

Jordan Gregory, Mills girls basketball

The senior totaled 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a 49-40 victory over Carlisle in the Clarendon Holiday Classic. She had 29 points, 15 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks in a 54-37 victory over Clarendon in the same tournament.

Noah Fitch, Jessieville boys basketball

The 6-1 senior guard scored 40 points, had 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a 57-49 victory over Mena in the Larry Ray Invitational.

Brynn Washam, Mammoth Spring girls basketball

The 5-9 junior guard scored 29 points in a 78-56 victory over Pea Ridge in the Lady Blackhawk invitational at Pea Ridge. She had 25 points in a 72-36 victory over Star City in the same tournament.

Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall boys basketball

The 6-7 sophomore had 30 points and 5 rebounds in a 65-64 victory over Grissom (Ala.). He had 24 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists in a 54-47 loss to Green Forest-McCalep Christian (Ga.). He had 20 points and 7 rebounds in a 84-80 loss to Silsbee (Texas).

Kamie Jenkins, Batesville Southside girls basketball

The 6-3 senior forward had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 4 blocks in a 47-43 victory over England in the Lonoke Goldfish Classic.

Courtland Muldrew, Springdale boys basketball

The 6-3 sophomore point guard scored 43 points in a 78-64 victory over Germantown (Tenn.) in the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in a 68-46 victory over Douglass (Tenn.) in the same tournament. He also had 36 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in a 75-71 overtime loss to Blytheville in the same tournament.

Marleigh Sellars, Salem girls basketball

The 5-8 junior point guards scored 26 points in a 54-52 loss to Flippin in the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational. She had 11 points in a 68-28 loss to Farmington in the same tournament. She had 17 points in a 63-57 victory over Rogers in the same tournament.

Rashaud Marshall, Blytheville boys basketball

The senior scored 20 points, had 11 rebounds and 4 assists in a 89-48 over Hillcrest (Tenn.) in the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown. He finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks in a 75-71 overtime victory over Springdale. He had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 77-67 victory over Haywood (Tenn.) in the same tournament and was named tournament MVP.

Dessie McCarty, Mount Vernon-Enola girls basketball

The 6-2 junior scored 14 points in a 53-43 victory over Bigelow in the semifinals of the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. She had 10 points in a 68-35 victory over Benton Harmony Grove in the same tournament. She had 21 points in a 60-41 victory over Conway Christian in the same tournament.

Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff boys basketball

The senior scored 23 points and had 7 rebounds and in 53-52 loss to Beaumont United (Texas). He had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in a 47-38 victory over Fort Bend Elkins (Texas). He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 48-45 victory over McEachern (Ga.).

Aubrey Evans, Bigelow girls basketball

The 5-11 senior scored 33 points in a 66-40 victory over Sacred Heart in the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic.

Annor Boateng, Little Rock Central boys basketball

The senior scored 16 points, had 2 rebounds and 2 assists in a 86-66 victory over Rossview (Tenn.) in the LVL Hoops Fest in Nashville, Tenn. He had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals in a. 53-50 victory over Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) in the same tournament. He had 13 points a 76-61 victory over Mount Bethel (Ga.) in the same tournament.

Pacious McDaniel, Springdale Har-Ber girls basketball

The 5-10 senior guard scored 17 points, had 2 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block in a 51-37 loss to Cedar Hill (Texas) in the Mansfield (Texas) Tournament.

Reece Hipp, Rose Bud boys basketball

The senior scored 45 points in a 73-61 victory over over England in the Lonoke Goldfish Classic. He had 39 points in a loss to Riverview and made a three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Brineka Taylor, Rivercrest girls basketball

The 5-8 senior guard scored 31 points with 20 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 78-75 victory over Buffalo Island Central. She had 24 points, 21 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in a 58-50 victory over Marked Tree.

KeShun Brown, Watson Chapel boys basketball

The 5-8 senior guard scored 15 points, had 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a 69-64 loss to Benton in the Sheridan Invitational.

Madison Mannion, Vilonia girls basketball

The 5-11 freshman made a school-record, 8 three-pointers in a 67-40 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside.

Octavious Rhodes, Hot Springs boys basketball

The 6-5 forward scored 22 points and 10 rebounds 10 steals and 3 assists in a 80-66 victory over North Lamar (Texas) in the Farmers Bank and Trust Tournament in Paris, Texas.

Liza Shaddy, Norfork girls basketball

The 5-9 junior scored 21 points and had 9 rebounds in a 61-39 victory over Kingston in the North Arkansas College Invitational.

Isiah Sealy, Springdale boys basketball

The 6-6 sophomore guard scored 27 points in 78-64 victory over Germantown (Tenn.) in the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown. He had 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in a 68-46 victory over Douglass (Tenn.) in the same tournament.

Annabelle Perry, Paris girls basketball

The 5-10 sophomore forward scored 25 points in a 51-35 victory over Hackett in the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield.

KeSean Washington, Blytheville boys basketball

The senior scored 15 points, had 11 assists and 4 rebounds in a 89-48 victory over Hillcrest (Tenn.) in the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown. He had 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in a 75-71 overtime victory over Springdale.

Riley Brady, Episcopal Collegiate girls basketball

The 5-10 senior guard scored 12 points and had 15 rebounds in a 45-31 victory over Russellville in the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate.

Walter Browning, Hakell Harmony Grove boys basketball

The sophomore scored 33 points and made 9 three-pointers in a 65-39 victory over Nemo Vista in the Mount Vernon Enola Holiday Classic.

Kiki Williamson, Mayflower girls basketball

The 5-11 junior scored 27 points, had 17 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists and 1 steal in a 61-42 victory over Magnet Cove in the Sheridan Invitational.