Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are undeniable legends in the restaurant industry. According to Red Lobster's website, the number of biscuits served yearly once equaled 17 times Florida's 2017 population, which came out to 356,660,000. This same year, the number of biscuits served would span the continental U.S. five times. Cheddar Bay Biscuits haven't been around since the company's inception; instead, they were introduced in 1992 as a replacement to the store's not-so-popular hushpuppies (via Thrillist). Originally called freshly baked, hot cheese garlic bread, the biscuits were once served in-lobby until they became a tableside treat.
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
Cooking goes beyond food and recipes. Being a cook includes learning budgeting, conscious shopping, proper washing, and storing food. Having good habits in the kitchen helps us save money, meal prep in a smarter way, and help reduce food waste. Thanks to the Internet, we are exposed to clever food hacks almost every day and often learn something new about what to do with a certain food or with our leftovers.
From resolutions and fresh starts to upcoming events and celebrations, a new year can bring a lot of excitement, and Dunkin' wants to add to the new year's joy with its 2023 winter menu. In a press release from December 2022, the chain announced Dunkin' Midnight, which is a new dark brew coffee with chocolate notes, along with a new brown butter toffee latte that includes espresso and notes of toffee and brown butter. Dunkin' is also offering classic donuts for $1 with every purchase of a medium or large cold or hot coffee, and it calls this new offer "Dunkin' Run."
The only thing that the internet loves more than a tasty, viral internet beverage is the cookie version of that same tasty, viral internet beverage. This alone is evident from Taylor Swift's viral chai tea sugar cookies, which had Swifties and seasoned bakers scrambling to make this pastry in their kitchen.
Naples is famous for a few things, most notably its historic city center, Mount Vesuvius, and of course, pizza. The whole process of creating Neapolitan pizza – from the dough to baking in a wood-fired oven – is UNESCO-protected on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," as the art of the Neapolitan pizzaiuolo. UNESCO cites the fact that the masters of the technique are a "living link" to the art and have passed the information on to both professional and home bakers alike. There is even the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli, where you can take courses to learn about the history of pizza making and its centuries-old techniques. But the best place to learn the art of the pizzaiuolo is alongside one of these masters in their shop as an apprentice. The Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) maintains strict regulations to preserve the integrity of Neapolitan pizza.
It may make bedtime and morning time more bearable.
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
It may not seem like the environment most conducive to food production, but, surprisingly, many cheeses are traditionally made in caves. According to Wisconsin Cheese, some modern cheeses you may find aged the old fashioned way (i.e., in caves) are parmesans, goudas, cheddars, and specialty Swiss cheeses like Gruyère. If you're a fan of high-end blue cheese, Roquefort, aka "the king of cheeses," then you've certainly eaten cave-aged cheese before (per Amusing Planet). The cheese is ripened in natural limestone caves in the south of France in the village of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon.
You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
This smoothie açaí bowl recipe is not only nutritious and delicious, but free of gluten and any added sugar. According to food blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, most commercial açaí bowls contain added sugar, or unnecessary ingredients. In this recipe, we add pineapple, mango, and banana to achieve that sweet flavor. We also use coconut water instead of sweetened milk, and whole Greek yogurt and flax seeds to add protein.
Most Australian kids growing up in the '70s and '80s would be familiar with the iconic Chiko Roll advertisements that hung on the walls of their local fish and chip joint. Later on, the ads featuring scantily-clad girls on motorbikes eating the fried food, were seen as controversial and were changed accordingly (via The Age). Despite the change in advertising, however, the Chiko Roll is still an iconic part of Australian food culture and also on the menu at most independent fast food eateries, including those around located around surf beaches.
Whether you're allergic to tree nuts or simply looking for a peanut butter alternative, sunflower butter is an excellent option. According to Very Well Fit, sunflower butter is made from sunflower seeds and produced in factories free from cross-contamination by most common food allergens. Though sunflower butter tastes "earthier" than peanut butter, it has a similar texture and can be used in all the same ways.
Cheese is one of the most loved foods in the entire world. This dairy product is so popular that in 2020 in the U.S., the average American consumed around 40.2 pounds of it and the number just keeps on rising (per Statista). Wisconsin and California as current leaders in U.S. cheese production. Many turophiles, or cheese lovers, have probably already reveled in the taste and textures of classic Swiss fondues.
Is the fastest way to someone's heart through their stomach? Well, according to PR Newswire, 80% of the people surveyed by YourTango reported that preparing food for a partner was a "significant act of love," while more than half of those surveyed indicated food played an important role in relationships.
These Brown Sugar Banana Bars are incredible! This recipe was an experiment that turned out great. I only had one banana and wanted to make something sweet but not a large cake and this hit the spot! The brown sugar cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to these delicious bars.
