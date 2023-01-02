Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO