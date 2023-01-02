Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
talbotspy.org
Loker Concerto Competition Finalists to Perform at Avalon Theatre
MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker recently announced that the Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition, which was established during the MSO’s 2019-2020 season to give young classical musicians the opportunity to compete and potentially perform with a professional symphony orchestra. The competition naming honors Elizabeth Loker for her years of dedication and generous support of the MSO until her death in 2015. The competition will be held on Thursday, January 12, 7:00 PM at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: New RiverArts Director Chris Sade
Executive Director of RiverArts wasn’t on Chris Sade’s bingo card for mid-2022, but lucky for the Chestertown community, here we are. Sade and his wife Marianne discovered Chestertown in 2015 during a visit to explore a job opportunity for Marianne at Washington College Library. Months later, accepting the job, the couple made the leap of faith and moved to town.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Announces Major Donation from Carolyn Miller
Richard C. Trippe, President of the Talbot Historical Society, announces a major donation from Carolyn Miller, former Vice President of the Society. The funds are designated for the restoration of the Society’s two historic properties on West Street, Joseph’s Cottage and the residence at 18 West Street. Carolyn...
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival Returns to Easton, MD in 2023
Discover Easton is excited to announce the return of the two-day, spectacular family-friendly ice carving festival on Friday, February 17, 5:00 PM-9:00 PM & Saturday, February 18, 12:00 PM-9:00 PM, 2023. Larger-than-life sculptures made of solid ice will be on display throughout the historic downtown. Activities will include live demonstrations of ice carvings, music, and a free outdoor ice skating rink presented by Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This year’s line-up also features Cascading Carlos, who will be juggling fire and other props Friday night and Saturday afternoon. There is no charge to enjoy the sculptures or enjoy the performances.
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
talbotspy.org
Authors & Oysters: Tom Cousineau
The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. “The World Girls”; poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell were featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 14th. Now in the new year, on Wednesday, January 11th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear author Tom Cousineau present “The Seance of Reading: F. Scott Fitzgerald and his Gatsby”.
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Waterfront Property in Bellevue
The first Valliant arrived in Talbot County, Maryland in the 1680’s and settled in the Bellevue, Maryland area. William Harris Valliant’s residence pictured in this Talbot Historical Society Collection postcard was on the left of the Bellevue Ferry Dock looking from the water side and was demolished about 15 years ago. Do you remember this home?
talbotspy.org
Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced
Wye River Upper School will hold an in-person open house next Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/januaryopenhouse.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Conservancy Welcomes New Board Members
Today, Chesapeake Conservancy announced that Tony J. Spencer and Ed Hatcher have been elected to the organization’s board of directors. Maite Arce, Mark Belton and Dr. Nancy Walters concluded their board service. “On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Tony and Ed. Tony’s vast experience in...
Wbaltv.com
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
Baltimore cancels Martin Luther King Jr., Day Parade this year
For the third year in a row, Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade is being cancelled. BOPA announced "a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service"
whatsupmag.com
Exquisite, Complete Remodel of Prominent Historic Property in the Heart of Downtown Annapolis - Now Available!
Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Hires Greg Mueller as Communications & PR Specialist
The Town of Easton is excited to announce the appointment of Greg Mueller as Communications & Public Relations Specialist. Mueller will be the first to hold this role for the Town of Easton. The new position was designed to oversee Easton’s internal and external communications, social media management, and website development.
Commercial Observer
Retro Environmental Finds Familiar Home for New HQ in Eldersburg, Md.
Retro Environmental, a demolition and environmental services company, has inked a 9,247-square-foot office lease at the Londontown Business Center in Eldersburg, Md. — in the same building where it already rents warehouse space. Located at 1332 Londontown Boulevard, the two-story, 365,000-square-foot building is owned by investor Adam Khosh, operating...
wypr.org
Liberty Road: Battleground for Civil Rights and Neoliberalism
Half of all Black Americans in the biggest metropolitan areas live in the suburbs. In Liberty Road, sociologist Gregory Smithsimon lays out how African-Americans broke the color barrier in Baltimore County, how their white neighbors reacted, and the role of suburbs in building a Black middle class.
beckersasc.com
First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC
First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
talbotspy.org
Brown to Focus on Equity as Maryland’s First Black Attorney General
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history Tuesday when he was sworn in as Maryland’s 47th attorney general. He is the first Black man to hold the post. A couple hundred people crowded a swearing-in ceremony at the House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis. The hour-long program not only highlighted Brown’s qualifications, but also the symbolism his election represents.
WTOP
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president
Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
