A New Ulm man, convicted of two felony counts for interference with the privacy of a minor, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown county District Court. 34 year old, Jesse James Gullickson was sentenced to 35 months in the St Cloud Correctional Facility, with the sentence stayed for four years while he remains under supervised probation. He will serve 45 days in the Brown County Jail and will be fined $2,420. Gullickson was ordered to complete an outpeatient sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victim or persons under the age of 18, have no contact with minor children unless pre-approved in writing by his supervisor agent and therapist. According to court documents, a teenage girl reported in July of 2020 that she thought she was being recorded while showering at a New Ulm Mobile village residence. Gullickson was charged in January 2022, after the girl told New Ulm Police, Gullickson slid his cell phone under the door to record her in the bathroom.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO