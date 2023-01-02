Read full article on original website
Related
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota
An afternoon crash in southern Minnesota left one person dead Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith and Marilyn Carey, both of Westbrook, Minnesota, were in a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue when they went off the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and crashed.
kelo.com
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County
FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
fox9.com
Plow goes off the road in Watonwan County, Minnesota
A plow went off the road and ended up in the ditch in Watonwan County. The incident happened Tuesday on State 60 near the junction of State 4.
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
knuj.net
Man Gets Stayed Sentence
A New Ulm man, convicted of two felony counts for interference with the privacy of a minor, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown county District Court. 34 year old, Jesse James Gullickson was sentenced to 35 months in the St Cloud Correctional Facility, with the sentence stayed for four years while he remains under supervised probation. He will serve 45 days in the Brown County Jail and will be fined $2,420. Gullickson was ordered to complete an outpeatient sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victim or persons under the age of 18, have no contact with minor children unless pre-approved in writing by his supervisor agent and therapist. According to court documents, a teenage girl reported in July of 2020 that she thought she was being recorded while showering at a New Ulm Mobile village residence. Gullickson was charged in January 2022, after the girl told New Ulm Police, Gullickson slid his cell phone under the door to record her in the bathroom.
willmarradio.com
Fatal crash in Murray County New Year's Eve
(Murray County, MN) - One person is dead after a crash in Murray County. It happened Saturday when a Ford -150 went off the road at Woodman Avenue and Highway 30. Seventy-one-year-old Marilyn Carey of Westbrook died. A 77-year-old was injured. Police say neither was wearing a seatbelt.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0