Colorado State

MyStateline.com

2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap freezes Congress again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be. Friday morning’s moment of silence...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s most populous county has provided the U.S. Justice Department special counsel with correspondence that shows lawyers for then-President Donald Trump raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 voting process that were later deemed baseless, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Trump’s...
NEVADA STATE

