Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It is unusual for all 16 judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to convene and hear a case. This month, they will do so to consider a lawsuit involving a foul-mouthed Latina firebrand known as La Gordiloca, an unlikely citizen journalist who has upended politics as usual in her border town of Laredo.

LAREDO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO