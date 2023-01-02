ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

News4Jax.com

Civil rights groups argue judge’s ruling in Jacksonville redistricting case shouldn’t be put on hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There's another update in the court battle over Jacksonville's new city council and school board districts. Last week, the city filed a motion with the 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, asking for a stay of a federal judge's ruling on redistricting. In December, the judge ruled against the Jacksonville City Council's redistricting plan and said the city should use the map proposed by civil rights groups. But the city wants to be able to use the map that the council approved in November for city elections this year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge grants waiver on residency timeframe for candidates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal judge in Jacksonville has now granted the waiver that the city requested with regard to residency for candidates. Under the city charter, candidates had to live in the district they were seeking to represent, for 183 days before qualifying. Given the changes with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

