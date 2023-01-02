JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s another update in the court battle over Jacksonville’s new city council and school board districts. Last week, the city filed a motion with the 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, asking for a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on redistricting. In December, the judge ruled against the Jacksonville City Council’s redistricting plan and said the city should use the map proposed by civil rights groups. But the city wants to be able to use the map that the council approved in November for city elections this year.

