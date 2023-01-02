Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Civil rights groups argue judge’s ruling in Jacksonville redistricting case shouldn’t be put on hold
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s another update in the court battle over Jacksonville’s new city council and school board districts. Last week, the city filed a motion with the 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, asking for a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on redistricting. In December, the judge ruled against the Jacksonville City Council’s redistricting plan and said the city should use the map proposed by civil rights groups. But the city wants to be able to use the map that the council approved in November for city elections this year.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
News4Jax.com
‘They expect us to get to work’: Florida rep. frustrated as House scrambles to select speaker
Another round of failed attempts to select a speaker of the house as voting rolled into the third day with no end in sight. The division among House Republicans was again on full display as most GOP members continued to back California Conference Leader Kevin McCarthy -- who has lost every vote so far.
News4Jax.com
Judge grants waiver on residency timeframe for candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal judge in Jacksonville has now granted the waiver that the city requested with regard to residency for candidates. Under the city charter, candidates had to live in the district they were seeking to represent, for 183 days before qualifying. Given the changes with the...
Comments / 0