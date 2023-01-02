Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
foxla.com
Billie Eilish's family home burglarized, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody after they allegedly tried to burglarize pop megastar Billie Eilish’s family home in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood on Thursday night, officials said. Video posted to the Citizen App showed a large police presence in front of the home overnight....
foxla.com
Caught on camera: Man tosses, abandons dog at Riverside County cell tower
A man who was caught on camera throwing and abandoning a dog at a cell tower in Riverside County last month is wanted by authorities. The incident happened on Dec. 15 in the Winchester area at the tower located on a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, according to Animal Services.
foxla.com
French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Beverly Hills, woman says
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Beverly Hills police are investigating after a woman says her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday night. The victim told authorities she was walking her dog in the 200 block of Rexford Drive just after 8:30 p.m. when she was approached by two armed, masked men who demanded the dog.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
foxla.com
Pregnant woman, 25, shot to death in Artesia
LOS ANGELES - A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Artesia, and now detectives are searching for her killer. The shooting happened Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. The victim was taken to the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
foxla.com
Rolex, jewelry stolen in East Hollywood armed robbery: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in East Hollywood overnight. It happened in the area near 4868 Melrose Avenue. According to police, the suspects armed with two guns stole an unknown amount of jewelry including a Rolex and were last seen in a black Range Rover leaving the scene.
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
foxla.com
South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. "I was really shocked because...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
foxla.com
Tesla driver intentionally drove over cliff with family in car, investigators say
foxla.com
foxla.com
Car nearly falls off edge, hangs over wash in City of Industry
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Jaw-dropping images show a car barely hanging over a wash in Los Angeles County Wednesday. Footage obtained by FOX 11 shows a silver sedan with two people stuck inside in the City of Industry. The two women trapped inside the car were safely pulled from...
foxla.com
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
foxla.com
foxla.com
Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
