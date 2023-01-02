Read full article on original website
Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
Denise L. McGeorge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on...
Vesta J. Putnam, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta J. Putnam, of Masury, Ohio, entered into life eternal on Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, from injuries sustained as a result of a recent fall at home. She was 78. Vesta was born November 30, 1944,...
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
Carol Ann Day, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House. Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp. Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School...
Keith Phillip Fletcher, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Phillip Fletcher, 42, of 2306 Willow Drive SW, Warren, departed this life Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, following complication from Crohn’s Disease. He was born February 9, 1980 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the son...
Gary A. Graves, New Lyme Township, Ohio
NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Graves, age 74, of New Lyme Township, Ohio, passed at home following a three year battle with esophageal cancer surrounded by family on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born October 2, 1948, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Roland J....
Edward H. Greene, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Greene, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born July 6, 1934 in East Palestine, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Florence (Glaser) Greene. He graduated from East Palestine High...
Marilyn R. (Heberling) Dornon, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452 for Marilyn R. Dornon, 94, who passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Marilyn was born...
Shirley Wellman, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Wellman, 86 years old from North Lima, overcame her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022 and has joined her husband and daughter in Heaven, giving new meaning to the family of the phrase “She’s in a better place now”.
Christine James, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Christine James, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly resting place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born November 17, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio to the union of the late Nebraska...
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
Blaine Frank Heaven, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Blaine Frank Heaven, age 82, of North Lima, died at home in his chair where he wanted to be. He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1940, to the late George and Helen Lorene (Byers) Heaven. Blaine is...
David Ray Hine, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Hine, 79, died Sunday morning, January 1, 2023 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care. He was born May 3, 1943 in Akron, a son of Willis and Dorothy Perdue Hine. Mr. Hine, a 1961 graduate of Kenmore High School, was a member of...
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
Sherman J. Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman J. Hall, 64, of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Alliance on October 26, 1958 the son of the late William Lee and Mary Jane (Smiles) Hall. He was a U.S. Army veteran during operation Desert Storm. He...
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
Darla Kaye Heberling, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Kaye Heberling, age 53, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home following a stroke. She was born on November 23, 1969, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Suzanne (Baker) and Robert Lee Dorsey. Darla was a 1988 graduate of Crestwood High School...
Vernon L. Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vernon L. Robinson, 65, departed this life on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Robinson was born June 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of James, Sr. and Lola Allen Robinson. He was a 1975 graduate of South High School and...
