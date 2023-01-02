Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Muscogee County School District announces Gifted Testing Referral Window
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District announced the Gifted Testing Referral Window on Wednesday. The Spring Gifted Window for testing will take place from Jan.6 – Jan. 20. According to the school district, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can be referred during the Spring 2023 window. For more information or to […]
WTVM
INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
WTVM
City and county officials announce 2023 goals for Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter a new year, the city plans on reaching new goals, and at the top of the list is keeping crime low. “The conversation in 2022 changed from what it was in 2021. They were talking about murders every single day. They even named Columbus ‘Killumbus,’” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman,
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff talks about plan for new jail in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new jail could soon become a reality in Muscogee County. Talk of the project has been happening for years. City leaders have now listened to three proposals to build a new jail that could cost millions of dollars. According to the report presented by the...
WTVM
City of Columbus releases schedule ahead of MLK, Jr. holiday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus released a list of closings ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. There will be no trash pickup on Monday, Jan. 16. If your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
LIST: Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4 due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of our local schools are starting a little bit late as severe weather conditions pass through our area. Here are some of the start times for schools in the WRBL News 3 area: WRBL will update this list as more schools announce their adjusted hours.
opelikaobserver.com
Fuller Center for Housing to Build New Homes in Opelika
OPELIKA — The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate poverty by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and restore homes for those in need. They will be building three homes for three different families in Opelika beginning in October 2023. The...
WTVM
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
WTVM
Auburn approves new pubic safety training tower
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new training facility for Auburn firefighters and police officers will be hard to miss once constructed. It will have multiple stories and provide critical training for local emergency workers. Auburn City council members approved a contract with WHP training towers to design and build a...
opelikaobserver.com
Community Gathers for Christmas Banquet
OPELIKA — The 2022 Christmas Banquet was hosted by Minister Alicia and Deacon Tyrone Ogletree of OCM Ministries Inc. in Opelika on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. The event was sponsored by OCM Printing & Design, Lollie Steiner of Auburn Bank and Gentry & Ware. The banquet was held at the Covington Recreational Center in Opelika. The keynote speaker was Bishop Designate Carterris Tucker of Believers International in Auburn.
WTVM
Russell Co. Schools delay school openings for employees by 2 hours due to weather
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School System is delaying the start of work for employees by two hours due to inclement weather. On Wednesday, January 4, Russell Co. School System employees’ work day will begin at 10 a.m. All employees will report to Russell County High...
Public invited to Phenix City comprehensive plan visioning workshop
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City residents along with anyone concerned for the growth of Phenix City is invited to attend a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Idle Hour Park Community Center, located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City. Attendees do not have […]
Phenix City adds additional red light cameras to Crawford Road, Opelika Road intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials contracted with Verra Mobility to add additional red light cameras at the intersection of Crawford Road and Opelika Road, according to the City of Phenix City. The expansion is part of Phenix City’s Red Light Traffic Safety Program. The city says the program aims to enforce red […]
WTVM
2 injured, including Chambers Co. deputy, in two-vehicle crash in Valley
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are injured, including a Chambers County deputy, after a two-vehicle crash in Valley. According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the crash happened on Fob James Drive in Valley. Lockhart says both the deputy and the driver were headed in the same direction.
WTVM
Harris Co. School District delays school openings by 2 hours due to inclement weather
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District is delaying school openings and all district operations by two hours due to possible inclement weather January 4. Multiple west central Georgia counties are under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. During the next 24 to 36 hours, heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes their first New Year’s baby
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– St. Francis-Emory Hospital kicked off 2023 welcoming their very own New Year Baby. Weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., Brooke and Mason Cardoso brought their second child into the world. Beckham Lane Cardoso was born at 1:36 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a birthday Brooke and Mason were not anticipating. “It was a […]
WALB 10
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
opelikaobserver.com
New Additions with New Beginnings at Lee County Humane Shelter
LEE COUNTY — It is with great excitement that the Lee County Humane Society announced it will be expanding the shelter to add much-needed space for large dogs. This endeavor could not be possible without the generous donation and support of Walter and Virginia Woltosz. The Woltoszes are passionate animal lovers and have been active Lee County Humane Society Volunteers since 2014. When an animal is in need, one can bet that the Woltoszes are right around the corner to help.
