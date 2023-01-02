ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattahoochee County, GA

WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

City and county officials announce 2023 goals for Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter a new year, the city plans on reaching new goals, and at the top of the list is keeping crime low. “The conversation in 2022 changed from what it was in 2021. They were talking about murders every single day. They even named Columbus ‘Killumbus,’” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman,
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

City of Columbus releases schedule ahead of MLK, Jr. holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus released a list of closings ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. There will be no trash pickup on Monday, Jan. 16. If your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Fuller Center for Housing to Build New Homes in Opelika

OPELIKA — The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate poverty by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and restore homes for those in need. They will be building three homes for three different families in Opelika beginning in October 2023. The...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn approves new pubic safety training tower

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new training facility for Auburn firefighters and police officers will be hard to miss once constructed. It will have multiple stories and provide critical training for local emergency workers. Auburn City council members approved a contract with WHP training towers to design and build a...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Community Gathers for Christmas Banquet

OPELIKA — The 2022 Christmas Banquet was hosted by Minister Alicia and Deacon Tyrone Ogletree of OCM Ministries Inc. in Opelika on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. The event was sponsored by OCM Printing & Design, Lollie Steiner of Auburn Bank and Gentry & Ware. The banquet was held at the Covington Recreational Center in Opelika. The keynote speaker was Bishop Designate Carterris Tucker of Believers International in Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

2 injured, including Chambers Co. deputy, in two-vehicle crash in Valley

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are injured, including a Chambers County deputy, after a two-vehicle crash in Valley. According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the crash happened on Fob James Drive in Valley. Lockhart says both the deputy and the driver were headed in the same direction.
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

Harris Co. School District delays school openings by 2 hours due to inclement weather

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District is delaying school openings and all district operations by two hours due to possible inclement weather January 4. Multiple west central Georgia counties are under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. During the next 24 to 36 hours, heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Child injured by car in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
LEE COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

New Additions with New Beginnings at Lee County Humane Shelter

LEE COUNTY — It is with great excitement that the Lee County Humane Society announced it will be expanding the shelter to add much-needed space for large dogs. This endeavor could not be possible without the generous donation and support of Walter and Virginia Woltosz. The Woltoszes are passionate animal lovers and have been active Lee County Humane Society Volunteers since 2014. When an animal is in need, one can bet that the Woltoszes are right around the corner to help.
LEE COUNTY, AL

