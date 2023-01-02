LEE COUNTY — It is with great excitement that the Lee County Humane Society announced it will be expanding the shelter to add much-needed space for large dogs. This endeavor could not be possible without the generous donation and support of Walter and Virginia Woltosz. The Woltoszes are passionate animal lovers and have been active Lee County Humane Society Volunteers since 2014. When an animal is in need, one can bet that the Woltoszes are right around the corner to help.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO