fox29.com
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
Main Line Media News
West Pottsgrove man faces decades in prison for gun trafficking scheme
NORRISTOWN — A West Pottsgrove man who prosecutors claimed was arming criminals through a straw purchase scheme that involved 16 guns faces decades in prison on gun trafficking charges. Johnny Louis Fowler, 29, of the 500 block of East Vine Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 20...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia
By Philadelphia PD, PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old missing child Stephan Salley Jr. He was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 53XX block of Locust Street. He is 4’8″, 90 lbs., medium build, medium complexion, dark brown eyes and black/gray short hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time. He likes to frequent the area of 29XX block of Unruh Avenue. Anyone with any information on Stephan’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
SEPTA train robbery, assault caught on surveillance video
A robbery on a SEPTA train in Center City, Philadelphia resulted in a big brawl, according to reports. The fight broke out on Dec. 12 around 6 p.m. Though surveillance footage of the attack recently has been released via 6ABC. The male victim, 20, entered the platform at 1100 Market...
Norristown Times Herald
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
"It felt like an earthquake": Driver arrested after crashing into T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.Surveillance video shows the car driving along the sidewalk and slamming into...
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August
by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
