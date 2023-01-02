ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios: What's at stake in last week of regular season

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.

Who will get the final berths in the playoffs this week? Which teams will help their seeding in NFL Week 18?

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the New York Giants or loss by the Dallas Cowboys. They'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win or with losses by the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers get the top seed in the NFC with a win and a loss by the Eagles.

The Cowboys win the NFC East division with a win and an Eagles' loss. They get the top NFC playoff seed with a win and losses by the Eagles and 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers clinch the final NFC playoff berth with a win.

The Detroit Lions clinch that berth with a win and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks.

The last seed in the NFC playoffs goes to the Seattle Seahawks with a Seattle win and a Packers loss.

NFL Week 18 odds : Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gp9Aw_0k0zRou600

As for the AFC, the Buffalo Bills clinch homefield with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals to conclude NFL Week 17 on Monday Night Football (that game was suspended) and a win over the New England Patriots in Week 18.

The Kansas City Chiefs get that top seed with a win at the Las Vegas Raiders and with a Bills loss to the Bengals or Patriots.

The Bengals would be the No. 1 AFC postseason seed with a win over the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 17 and a Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, combined with a Chiefs loss to the Raiders.

The Jacksonville Jaguars would win the AFC South with a win or a tie against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans would win the division with a win against the Jaguars.

The Bengals would win the AFC North with a win over the Bills or a win over the Ravens.

NFL Week 18 picks : Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

As for the final seed in the AFC playoffs, four teams are still alive for that No. 7 seed.

The New England Patriots would get it with a win at the Bills or with a Miami Dolphins' loss to the New York Jets and a Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Dolphins would earn it with a win over the Jets and a Patriots' loss to the Bills.

The Steelers need to beat the Browns and have the Dolphins lose to the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Bills to get into the postseason.

The Jaguars could get that final playoff seed in the AFC with a loss to the Titans and losses by the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers.

The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 17 (with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game suspended).

How to watch: NFL Week 18 schedule, television information

NFC playoff picture Week 18:

  • No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) - NFC East leader (clinched playoff berth)
  • No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - Clinched NFC West
  • No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (12-4) - Clinched NFC North
  • No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) - Clinched NFC South
  • No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-4) - Wild Card  (clinched playoff berth)
  • No. 6 New York Giants (9-6-1) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)
  • No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (8-8) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

  • Detroit Lions (8-8)
  • Green Bay Packers (8-8)

NFC playoff matchups right now:

  • No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers
  • No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings
  • No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The 49ers own a tie breaker right now over the Vikings on win percentage in NFC games. The Seahawks win a tie breaker over the Lions right now because of their win over Detroit after the Lions right now have a tie breaker over the Packers because of their win over Green Bay).

NFL power rankings Week 18: San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs

AFC playoff picture Week 18:

  • No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) - Clinched AFC West
  • No. 2 Buffalo Bills (12-3) - Clinched AFC East
  • No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) - AFC North Leader (clinched playoff berth)
  • No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) - AFC South leader
  • No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)
  • No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-6) - Wild Card (clinched playoff berth)
  • No. 7 New England Patriots (8-8) - Wild Card

In the hunt:

  • Miami Dolphins (8-8)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
  • Tennessee Titans (7-9)

AFC playoff matchups right now:

  • No. 7 New England Patriots at No. 2 Buffalo Bills
  • No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals
  • No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

Notes: The Chargers win a tie breaker over the Ravens right now because of win percentage in AFC games. The Patriots win a tie breaker over the Steelers because of their win over Pittsburgh after a division tie breaker eliminated the Dolphins because of the Patriots having a better win percentage in division games.

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 18 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios: What's at stake in last week of regular season

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season

We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18

The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 18

The New York Giants dominated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, in Week 17 and secured their spot in the NFC Playoffs. They also guaranteed themselves an above .500 finish. The Giants, who have nothing left to play for, will close out the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. As...
msn.com

NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday. All 32 teams will be back in action, with playoff berths, division titles and improved seeds on the line. To start the weekend, our writers and editors believe unanimously that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders and the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans.
Palm Beach Daily News

Friends, family of Seneca Wilson relive tragedy watching Damar Hamlin's injury

The image of medical personnel frantically calling for assistance, paramedics rushing to resuscitate a fallen athlete, emotional teammates with frantic looks and tears streaming down their cheeks were all too hauntingly familiar. That's what happened after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game on Jan. 2 after making what appeared...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Aeneas Williams supports Adrian Wilson in front office

The list of honors from Aeneas Williams' football career is impressive. At the top, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor. There's so much more. Eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, a St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame inductee and being named a part of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team. That's only part of what Williams accomplished in 14 NFL seasons as a cornerback and safety, 10 with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Lease

Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington Commanders

As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed.Photo byPedro MexicanoonUnsplash. The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful season, finishing with a 12-4 record and earning a spot in the playoffs. However, they still have a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC or win the NFC East division. Fox 4 reports that in order to do so, they must first defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and then hope that the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. The Cowboys' fate may also be tied to the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game, as the 49ers must lose for the Cowboys to secure the top seed.
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy