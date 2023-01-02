Read full article on original website
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
news9.com
Several Celebrations Being Held For Governor Stitt's Inauguration
Oklahoma Governor Stitt will be holding a series of celebratory events around the state ahead of his inauguration. The first event will be held in Tulsa on Friday evening at the BOK Center in downtown. The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Another ball will be held in...
news9.com
State Of Emergency In California As Massive Storm Unleashes Flooding
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and drivers are being asked to stay off the roads as a major series of storms carried by an atmospheric river is dropping massive amounts of rain across a wide swath of California from Los Angeles to the Oregon border.
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’
Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
