Jackson Water Crisis, Day 8: Councilman Banks to hold Town Hall at 6 p.m. to update people

 4 days ago

As the city of Jackson moves into the second week of the city's latest water crisis, Ward 6 Jackson Councilman Aaron Banks along with Jackson water system Third Party Administrator Ted Henifin will host a Town Hall at 6 p.m. Monday at 115 Maddox Road in Jackson.

“People are seeking information and as a councilman, I would like to provide daily updates to ALL those that are suffering, but, especially those that I represent…,” Banks said in a Sunday afternoon press statement announcing Monday's meeting. “As the councilman for the area of Jackson that is usually hit the hardest during most water crisis, I think the flow of communication/information should be stronger, more consistent, more frequently and presented in a more truthful and concise way….”

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks

Jackson has been under a citywide boil-water notice since a hard freeze on Christmas Day resulted in broken water pipes throughout the city’s aging water system. Low water pressure forced the city to institute the precautionary boil-water notice throughout the city as crews worked to repair leaks and restore pressure. It was the second Jackson Water System crisis of 2022, including one in September due to flood water intrusion of the system. In 2021, the city also experienced a water crisis due to a February hard freeze.

More: Anatomy of a disaster Jackson water crisis flows from a century of poverty, neglect and racism

Late Friday, Henifin announced in a press statement that the city’s water pressure was returning and the citywide boil-water notice was partially lifted for residents in the 39211 zip code area and for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System.

That was the last official city announcement regarding the state of the city’s water system.

On Sunday afternoon WLBT News reported that Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant had suffered a setback resulting in another loss of water pressure throughout the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxaQz_0k0zRibk00

Indeed, residents of the Fondren area of Jackson confirmed they had lost water pressure Sunday afternoon following a brief period of higher water pressure late Saturday and earlier Sunday.

The city did not immediately respond to request for verification of WLBT's report.

Meanwhile, residents, mostly from the South Jackson area, are complaining about the situation and the lack of communication in the comments section on the last official update posted Friday on the city’s Facebook page as the crisis moves into a second week.

"At this point everyone who still has no water needs to protest because these people are acting like everyone has water back. We need to let them know there are still people living with no water and that our water went out a day BEFORE everyone else's water. They want to forget about south jackson but still expect a "timely payment" with the water bill," reads one comment on the city's Friday Facebook post about the water crisis.

"Guess the city didnt want to update the public about the "setback" at the water plant. That's why we are back to square 1. Saw it on wlbt,” reads another comment on the City of Jackson Facebook post from Friday.

Banks expressed similar frustration in a Facebook post on his own Facebook page Saturday.

“Day 7 of Jackson’s Water Crisis and my family and I STILL HAVE NO WATER. In fact, almost 75% of my ward (Ward 6), including all of the apartment complexes in Byram and several communities have no water.

"People are seeking information and as a councilman, I would like to provide daily updates to ALL those that are suffering, but, especially those that I represent. The frustrating part is as a councilman, I can’t tell them anything when they call or text because I simply DO NOT KNOW.

"No one in a position of authority is communicating with me. Like most residents, I text and call whenever I see leaks as a means of sharing information to help provide a fix.

"As the councilman for the area of Jackson that is usually hit the hardest during most water crisis, I think the flow of communication/information should be stronger, more consistent, more frequently and presented in a more truthful and concise way. It’s embarrassing that as a council person I find myself not knowing what’s working.

"This lack of communication makes me wonder if the real story isn’t being told. It makes me wonder, why the lack of transparency? What isn’t being told?

"This isn’t about a public fight with the mayor. I recognize that we sometimes stand on opposite sides of issues; this is bigger than he and I. This is about the citizens of Jackson especially those in South Jackson who have been without water for seven days. It’s about ending this crisis. We all deserve to know."

Later Sunday, Banks sent the press release announcing that he would hold a Town Hall meeting with Henifin Monday.

Broad Street Bakery & Cafe to open Tuesday

Monday morning Broad Street Bakery & Cafe owner Jeff Good posted on his Facebook Page that the restaurant would re-open on Tuesday.

"Thrilled to report that this morning, toilets are working and dish machine filling and running at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe !" Good wrote in the Monday post. "So all flush valves are working under adequate pressure! This means we have been able to start making new prep this morning, taking in fresh produce and product, slicing, chopping and sautéing our way to filled up work stations, ready for the morning.

"Yes. i just said that. BROAD STREET WILL REOPEN AFTER A WEEK AND A HALF IN THE MORNING!!

TUESDAY, Jan 3rd. 7 am!!"

The Clarion Ledger will update this story as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson Water Crisis, Day 8: Councilman Banks to hold Town Hall at 6 p.m. to update people

