Wichita County officials sworn into office
There will be some new faces in the Wichita County courthouse as many long-serving officials retired from their posts in 2022.
Newly retired Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presided over the ceremony Sunday to swear in new officials. Gossom retired at the end of 2022, after being the longest-serving county judge in Wichita County history.
Jim Johnson was sworn in Sunday as the next Wichita County Judge.
New and returning officials sworn into office Jan. 1, 2023 include:
- Judge Jeff McKnight, 30th District Court
- John Gillespie, District Attorney
- Jim Johnson, Wichita County Judge
- Judge Gary Butler, County Court at Law #1
- Judge Greg King, County Court at Law #2
- Leslee Mannon, District Clerk
- Annette Stanley, County Clerk
- Stephen R. Jones, County Treasurer
- Commissioner Mickey Fincannon, Precinct #2
- Commissioner Jeff Watts, Precinct #4
- Justice of the Peace Robert Woodruff, Precinct #1, Place #2
- Justice of the Peace Rodney Burchett, Precinct #2
- Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson, Precinct #3
- Justice of the Peace Judy Baker, Precinct #4
Comments / 0