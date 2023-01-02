Wichita County officials sworn into office

There will be some new faces in the Wichita County courthouse as many long-serving officials retired from their posts in 2022.

Newly retired Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presided over the ceremony Sunday to swear in new officials. Gossom retired at the end of 2022, after being the longest-serving county judge in Wichita County history.

Jim Johnson was sworn in Sunday as the next Wichita County Judge.

New and returning officials sworn into office Jan. 1, 2023 include: