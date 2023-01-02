ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Wichita County officials sworn into office

By Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

There will be some new faces in the Wichita County courthouse as many long-serving officials retired from their posts in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GBYu_0k0zRhj100

Newly retired Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presided over the ceremony Sunday to swear in new officials. Gossom retired at the end of 2022, after being the longest-serving county judge in Wichita County history.

Jim Johnson was sworn in Sunday as the next Wichita County Judge.

New and returning officials sworn into office Jan. 1, 2023 include:

  • Judge Jeff McKnight, 30th District Court
  • John Gillespie, District Attorney
  • Jim Johnson, Wichita County Judge
  • Judge Gary Butler, County Court at Law #1
  • Judge Greg King, County Court at Law #2
  • Leslee Mannon, District Clerk
  • Annette Stanley, County Clerk
  • Stephen R. Jones, County Treasurer
  • Commissioner Mickey Fincannon, Precinct #2
  • Commissioner Jeff Watts, Precinct #4
  • Justice of the Peace Robert Woodruff, Precinct #1, Place #2
  • Justice of the Peace Rodney Burchett, Precinct #2
  • Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson, Precinct #3
  • Justice of the Peace Judy Baker, Precinct #4

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

One arrested after pursuit and manhunt

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two arrested in narcotics search warrant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St. A search of the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Catalytic converters subject of new city ordinance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—From 2019 to 2022, the Wichita Falls community experienced 130 reported catalytic convertor thefts, and in order to deter thefts from stealing in the future a new ordinance was put in place back in December, coming with not only new rules but hefty fines for those caught. According to Sergeant Eipper, this new […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Assault suspect jailed for allegedly choking victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrest a man they say assaulted his girlfriend twice, the second time when she locked the apartment door, and he kicked it in. Kole Koons is charged with assault family violence. The victim said he arrived at the apartment on Berkley about 4 a.m. Monday, acting erratically and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16

The Bowie community is mourning the shocking death of a local athlete and student who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening. The accident occurred at 5:05 p.m. on State Highway 59 North where Mill Street merges with 59. Department of Public Safety officials said Colby Price, driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Hwy. 59 and was stopped in the left turn lane to Mill.
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student. DPS troopers said Colby Price died Monday after a car wreck at State Highway 59 and Mill Street. Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said Colby was a great student, leaders and athlete and his presence will be missed.
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Theft suspect holds stolen phone ransom for $30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that allegedly stole a phone called the victim and asked for $30 to return it. According to the police report, on Tuesday, January 3, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street for theft. The victim told them the suspect, later identified as Cody Noisey, called […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend. Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48. PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police investigate death. Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

United Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The team at United Regional welcomed the first child of 2023 to Wichita Falls this morning. Katherine Vela was born to parents Mireya Piedra and Daniel Vela at 8:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long. Katherine’s mother said Katherine was born prematurely and she’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A two vehicle wreck sent at least two people to the hospital in the back of ambulances on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a wreck at the intersection of Flower Mound and Gore Blvd. When on scene, crews found a...
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy