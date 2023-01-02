ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Girl dies in Everhart Road shooting; two men arrested

By Kirsten Crow, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago

A shooting in Corpus Christi early on New Year's Day has left a girl dead.

Corpus Christi police on Monday arrested two men who have been charged with deadly conduct — a third-degree felony — according to the agency’s website.

Department representatives say law enforcement was called to the 6600 block of Everhart Road just after midnight on Sunday, where they learned that the shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by her family.

The girl, a juvenile, later died, police said.

Authorities allege the two men arrested had fired guns “in the direction of several habitations,” according to the news release.

The blotter identified the arrested men as Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43.

Charges may be upgraded pending findings of the investigation, according to authorities.

No additional information was immediately available.

Monday afternoon, a makeshift memorial featuring a large pink cross, flowers, stuffed animals, candles and bright star-shaped balloons could be seen at one of the entrance gates of Allure Apartments.

Nearby, Corpus Christi Police Department cadets knelt near a fence, searching for evidence with gloved hands.

Another half-dozen combed through the grass near a ditch culvert.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the police department at 361-886-2600.

Those who want to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or send information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T= .

More coverage

More: Fatal boat accident in Aransas County under investigation

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Girl dies in Everhart Road shooting; two men arrested

Comments / 15

Manuel Arevalo
4d ago

Throw away the keys for offenders like these but this is Nueces County, they let them go free or too lenient. Hope you get justice Baby Girl!

Reply
8
Trek fiftytwo
4d ago

Dam, 29 and 43!! LIFE OVER!! Locked up for life!! CANCELED!!

Reply(4)
7
 

