ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Possible tornadoes reported Monday in Arkansas River Valley

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf6X9_0k0zRe4q00

Tornadic activity was reported in and around the Arkansas River Valley Monday afternoon and night, just two days into the new year.

A storm with rotation near northwest parts of Sallisaw in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma was moving toward the Arkansas state line late Monday night, according to reports. Sallisaw emergency responders did not report any injuries or damage.

Sequoyah County was under a tornado warning at 7:40 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported. A possible tornado was northwest of Sallisaw near McKey. Movement is northeast and headed toward Brushy, Akins, Stoney Point and U.S. 59.

Storms moved into Louisiana and Mississippi by early Tuesday.

In the Fort Smith area Monday night, a tornado watch was in effect for Sebastian County and Sequoyah and Le Flore counties in Oklahoma until 10 p.m. Possible rotation was reported near Pocola.

Earlier in the day, a possible tornado was reported moving northeast near Paris. A tornado watch was issued for much of western and central Arkansas during the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

TV reports showed rotation moving from Logan County into Johnson County. A tornado warning was issued for north, central Logan County and western parts of Johnson County, the weather service reported at 2:35 p.m.

Damage from a possible tornado was reported in Jessieville near Hot Springs Village in Garland County.

Earlier in the day Monday, meteorologists reported the area where tornadoes are more likely to occur was in southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas Monday afternoon and evening, the weather service reported. Parts of southern Sebastian County including Greenwood are in the area. Temperatures warmed into the 70s Monday.

Joe Sellers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Tulsa office, said areas north of Interstate 40 in Arkansas and Oklahoma are not clear of the severe weather risk Monday night. All modes of severe weather were possible, he said.

Sellers said teams of meteorologists were surveying damage in Haskell and Sequoyah counties in eastern Oklahoma Tuesday.

On Friday, Dec. 30, The National Weather Service office in Tulsa reported equipment had failed in Fort Smith, affecting radar, but the repair has been made, Sellers said.

On Monday, the weather service reported the weather spotter network for the region was activated.

Crews from the Little Rock office were sent to survey damage in Jessieville, a meteorologist said Tuesday.

Calmer weather will move in for the rest of the week with mild temperatures and sunny skies, the weather service reports.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Possible tornadoes reported Monday in Arkansas River Valley

Comments / 4

Harry Adkinson
3d ago

it's pretty awesome to get a heads up on mother natures fury. I wish we radar to give us a heads up as to where every gun toting psycho was about to unleash his fury. Stay safe everyone.

Reply(3)
4
Related
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

Highway closures due to high water

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
PRYOR, OK
Ty D.

Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
OKLAHOMA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
fox16.com

Big Squirrel Challenge returns to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide Jan. 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, says the event is a great way to keep the fun going after a morning in the woods chasing squirrels with a shotgun or .22 rifle.
ARKANSAS STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy