ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

What Rick Barnes said about Freddie Dilione enrolling early for Tennessee basketball

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3bte_0k0zRbQf00

Freddie Dilione had his sights on joining Tennessee basketball as early as possible.

The Vols’ top 2023 signee made it happen: He is expected to enroll at Tennessee in January and get an early start on preparing for his freshman season in 2023-24.

“I think it’s huge, I do,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "It’s been going on in football forever. The fact that he and his family decided they wanted to do it. I think it’s going to really help him a lot. Gives him a big head start on things.”

SURGING:It's time for Jonas Aidoo to start for Tennessee basketball. He proved it at Ole Miss.

Barnes said Dilione will not play this season and will work on the UT scout team. Tennessee had an open scholarship, which allowed the Vols to add Dilione in the middle of the season. He is the No. 27 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione plays at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. UT will roll Dilione into working with strength and conditioning coach Garrett Medenwald immediately, focusing on his body and nutrition.

"He'll probably start out really helping our scout team," Barnes said. "As he continues to learn our system here, it’s going to be great for us and it’s going to be great for him."

Dilione is one of four 2023 prospects who signed with the Vols in November. UT also signed four-star forward JP Estrella, three-star forward Cade Phillips and three-star guard Cameron Carr.

Dilione is UT's first midseason addition since Santiago Vescovi. Vescovi joined the Vols in late December 2019 out of the NBA Global Academy. UT expected to redshirt Vescovi, but he burst into the starting lineup as his arrival coincided with Lamonte Turner's decision to end his UT career due to injury.

Dilione and his family initially thought about enrolling prior to the 2022-23 season, but they decided Dilione would begin the season in high school.

"We’re fortunate we have a scholarship," Barnes said. "So that worked out well that way. We’re excited about him getting here.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter announces he’s returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren announced on Wednesday that he’s returning to UT in 2023 for a sixth season. Warren, a Knoxville native, made the announcement via a social media post. “My time in Knoxville has been amazing,” wrote Warren. “I love this place and the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel just made a big move this week

The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a big move on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Vols are promoting quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. Tennessee needed an offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville last month to become the new head coach at USF. UT confirmed the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Underrated 2024 in-state recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools

2024 three-star offensive lineman Kison Shepard revealed his top five schools to Rivals.com this week. Shepard, 6-foot-5/315 lbs from Somerville, TN, has. , Ole Miss, Texas, Nebraska, and Mississippi State in his top five. The Memphis area native is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 43 offensive tackle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon

After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Smokies Species-a-Day...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. ﻿The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus suffered “major damage” over the holiday break and are now under repair, according to the university’s website. Most of the buildings affected saw flooding from damaged air handling units and supply lines. The damage has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WREG

Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy