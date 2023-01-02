ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WRAL

Burger shop employee surprised with Go-Fund-Me fundraiser

Shawn Burnette lost his home in a house fire on New Year's Eve, but is getting some much needed aid from a coworker. Burnette received a boost from a GoFundMe page that his coworker, Airryn Wharton, set up for him. The GoFundMe page hase raised $3,445 as of Wednesday afternoon....
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Look past his shyness and you’ll find a sweet, gentle friend forever

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A shy boy is looking for a family to give him a shot. Boondox has been with Burlington Animal Services since August, which is such a long time! He can sometimes be overlooked because he’s a little standoffish with new people, but that’s not because he isn’t sweet! It just takes him a little longer to warm up.
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7

You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro man is the Quilt King

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61

TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
TRINITY, NC
WXII 12

City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Yadkinville adult care center looking for help after burst pipe damages facility

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Yadkinville that helps those with intellectual disabilities had its facility destroyed by Christmas weekend's winter storm. Staff at New Horizons Adult Day Services came in the day after Christmas to find water throughout the whole center, parts of the ceiling collapsed, and items they use every day destroyed.
YADKINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
GREENSBORO, NC

