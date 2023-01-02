Read full article on original website
WRAL
Burger shop employee surprised with Go-Fund-Me fundraiser
Shawn Burnette lost his home in a house fire on New Year's Eve, but is getting some much needed aid from a coworker. Burnette received a boost from a GoFundMe page that his coworker, Airryn Wharton, set up for him. The GoFundMe page hase raised $3,445 as of Wednesday afternoon....
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?
Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
My Fox 8
Look past his shyness and you’ll find a sweet, gentle friend forever
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A shy boy is looking for a family to give him a shot. Boondox has been with Burlington Animal Services since August, which is such a long time! He can sometimes be overlooked because he’s a little standoffish with new people, but that’s not because he isn’t sweet! It just takes him a little longer to warm up.
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
'We won’t let up' | High Point community to hold a prayer call for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point family is not losing hope for their loved one. It's been 11 days since 20-year-old Nicholas Snead was last seen. The community is arranging a prayer call where people can come together to pray for Snead's safe return. Marlo Shoffner, a High...
Asheboro man is the Quilt King
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
WXII 12
City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
WXII 12
Forsyth County will take over animal shelter, unable to reach an agreement
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County plans to take over the animal shelter in April, officials announced Wednesday. This comes after the County and Humane Society couldn't agree on a new contract. In October of 2022, the Humane Society asked for $1.8 million to run the shelter or it...
Horse shot with arrow in Reidsville returns home from vet, investigation ongoing
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad horse is home from the hospital after she was shot in the neck with an arrow. Prim was shot last month at Julianne Farms in Reidsville. Ever since then, she’s been receiving treatment. On Tuesday she was able to come home, and her family was overjoyed. Prim will […]
Man stepping outside to check for DoorDash sees Greensboro apartment on fire, warns neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire is under investigation in Greensboro. The fire department responded to the Rockwood Manor Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire but at least two of the apartment units have been deemed unsafe. Nearly 30 firefighters were on the scene and they got the […]
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WXII 12
Yadkinville adult care center looking for help after burst pipe damages facility
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Yadkinville that helps those with intellectual disabilities had its facility destroyed by Christmas weekend's winter storm. Staff at New Horizons Adult Day Services came in the day after Christmas to find water throughout the whole center, parts of the ceiling collapsed, and items they use every day destroyed.
‘I was in tears’: Greensboro woman plans to use $599,133 lottery win to help friends, family, donate to pet shelters
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While walking her dog, Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “It took a few days to sink in,” Lamb said. “It’s giving us a head start going into the new year.” A few hours before […]
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
WRAL
Family sues Town of Wake Forest after man dies inside his home
The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro grocery store robbed at gunpoint
A grocery store on West Meadowview Road formerly known as Save A Lot was robbed. Greensboro police are searching for the suspect.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
