J. H. Spencer
3d ago
I guess Ford hadn't figured out installing a good inline fuel filter after the fuel pump might have helped.
4
skipntyme
3d ago
I used to have a 1993 Chevrolet 1 ton diesel pickup with a defective injection pump. It was a well lnown problem. I went through 6 pumps in 1 year, and the dealership always had multiple trucks in the garage with the same problem. Not fun having your truck shut off at 55 mph, and having no steering or brakes.
2
Mike Northington
3d ago
Hopefully I get my 9 grand back my fuel pump blew up sending particles through my entire fuel system on a 2012 f-350 stock truck
2
