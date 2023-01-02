ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night.

According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those people range in age from 17 to 57.

At this time, the conditions of the injured victims are unknown, but police said their injuries range from non-life-threatening to severe.

Officers announced Sunday evening that they have a suspect who is being treated for his injury and will then be taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with murder .

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement over the weekend that he believes the deadly shooting is likely gang-related.

