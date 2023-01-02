ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or. occurring. *...
MONTEREY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,. Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga -...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy