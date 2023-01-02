Read full article on original website
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or. occurring. *...
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
SFGate
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,. Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga -...
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
