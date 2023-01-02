ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxpr.org

Northwoods students perform in the Tournament of Roses

Hundreds of Wisconsin students marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade Monday morning. After years of planning and preparation, the Northwoods Marching Band made it to sunny Pasadena, California. Students described the experience as a moment they will never forget. The Northwoods Marching Band was comprised of eight local schools:...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy