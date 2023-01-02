ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Two adults, child transported to hospital following crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a driver failed to stop at a stop sign causing a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 74. Emergency crews were dispatched to SH-74 at Cooksey Road just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said a 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by 63-year-old Kathleen Epps, of Edmond, was...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Enid police looking for man accused of damaging area business

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage at an area business. Police said the damage happened at an Enid area business on Sunday morning. If you recognize the man seen on...
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City Police arrest armed robbery suspect

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police arrested Jerid Dustin Smith, 25, Ponca City, Tuesday evening after responding to a call at a storage unit complex in the 900 block of N. Union. Smith was wanted on warrants and for questioning in regards to an armed robbery that occurred on...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, confesses to robbing Ponca City store at gunpoint while wearing football-head mask

PONCA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a man who they say confessed to robbing a Ponca City convenience store while wearing a football-head mask in early December. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Dec. 4, authorities said a man walked into the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Elm Street and robbed the store at gunpoint. Surveillance video showed that the suspect was wearing a football-head mask, approached the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 18-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
DRUMRIGHT, OK
Ponca City News

Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop

Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrants issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Fly In Breakfast set for Saturday

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Aviation Foundation’s Fly In Breakfast will be 7-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Ponca City Regional Airport. The Ponca City Aviation Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth education especially aviation and aerospace and improvement of the airport. Tickets to the event...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge

NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
BLACKWELL, OK

