bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
guthrienewspage.com
Two adults, child transported to hospital following crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a driver failed to stop at a stop sign causing a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 74. Emergency crews were dispatched to SH-74 at Cooksey Road just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said a 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by 63-year-old Kathleen Epps, of Edmond, was...
kaynewscow.com
County Commission approves resolution to allow Ponca City to benefit from fire sales tax
NEWKIRK — Kay County Commissioners Jason Shanks and Shane Jones voted today to allow the City of Ponca City to participate in the county-wide fire sales tax that voters passed in November. Shanks said his personal opinion was to not allow Ponca City to take part in the tax.
okcfox.com
Enid police looking for man accused of damaging area business
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage at an area business. Police said the damage happened at an Enid area business on Sunday morning. If you recognize the man seen on...
Well-known restaurateur closes one east-side restaurant but plans two new businesses
After trying two and a half restaurant concepts at Cambridge Market, this well-known restaurateur has decided to close a 7-year-old business and focus on opening two others.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Police arrest armed robbery suspect
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police arrested Jerid Dustin Smith, 25, Ponca City, Tuesday evening after responding to a call at a storage unit complex in the 900 block of N. Union. Smith was wanted on warrants and for questioning in regards to an armed robbery that occurred on...
KOCO
Man arrested, confesses to robbing Ponca City store at gunpoint while wearing football-head mask
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a man who they say confessed to robbing a Ponca City convenience store while wearing a football-head mask in early December. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Dec. 4, authorities said a man walked into the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Elm Street and robbed the store at gunpoint. Surveillance video showed that the suspect was wearing a football-head mask, approached the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk.
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
kaynewscow.com
PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
Ponca City News
Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop
Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
kaynewscow.com
Fly In Breakfast set for Saturday
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Aviation Foundation’s Fly In Breakfast will be 7-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Ponca City Regional Airport. The Ponca City Aviation Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth education especially aviation and aerospace and improvement of the airport. Tickets to the event...
OSU professor wins major award for groundbreaking research
He explained that if you are looking for clean water or to clean up a contaminated site, his technology pinpoints exactly where you need to drill.
kaynewscow.com
Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge
NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
