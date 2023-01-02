Read full article on original website
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
'1923': James Badge Dale on How John Dutton Sr.'s Shocking Fate Will Impact the Family (Exclusive)
When James Badge Dale signed on for Paramount+'s 1923, he knew his time on the Yellowstone prequel was limited. The actor, who plays John Dutton's grandfather John Dutton Sr., said goodbye to the series after his character suffered fatal gunshot wounds following a violent gunfight in the latest episode. "[Creator]...
'Harlem' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Mess With Love Triangles, Affairs and Drama Galore
The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess. Created by writer and executive producer...
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
Julia Fox Hints at Extravagant Date With Drake: 'It Was Just Great'
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Julia Fox dished on the best celebrity date she's been on. "Flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags -- it was just great," she described. But who was the date with? Initially,...
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Quietly Marry: Report
It takes two to tie the knot -- and Ashley Olsen has reportedly done just that. Much like the Row co-founder's longtime romance with artist Louis Eisner, the couple quietly wed at a private Bel-Air home in late December, Page Six reported, citing sources. Few more details are available about the event save for that around only 50 people were apparently in attendance.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Noah Schnapp is opening up about his sexuality. In a TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star came out as gay. In the video, Schnapp mouths along to sound that says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."
