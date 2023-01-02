ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Sets Date For Live Chris Rock Special

Netflix is diving deeper into the world of live comedy. On March 4, the streaming service will air a live comedy special featuring Chris Rock performing in Baltimore, Maryland. The special event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, will be available for subscribers at 10 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. EST. Rock...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Amazon Executive Confirms ‘Invincible’ Will Return In 2023

The new year is off to a good start…sort of. Amazon executive Vernon Sanders recently spoke to Steven Weintraub of Collider and provided an exclusive update regarding the second season of the hit series, Invincible. When asked if Amazon would roll out a new season of the hit series in 2023, he simply said, “Yes.”
SZA Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 With ‘S.O.S’

SZA’s S.O.S sits atop the Billboard 200 chart once again. In its second week, S.O.S moved 180,000 units. Within the first two weeks of its release, SZA’s sophomore album has moved nearly 500,000 units. Sitting right behind SZA, Taylor Swift’s Midnights has moved 155,000 units in the last...
Avelino Connects With Hit-Boy For ‘2 Certified’

Avelino has capped off the previous year and kickstarted the new year with a major collaboration. The U.K. rapper has teamed up with super producer Hit-Boy to deliver a new track called “2 Certified.” However, this track doesn’t feature Hit-Boy production. Instead, it brings out the California hitmaker to deliver a few verses as the duo goes back and forth over the lively production.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Creed III’ Runtime Set At Just Under Three Hours

Three months stand in between fight fans and the release of Creed III. As the release date nears, Michael B. Jordan and MGM continue to share more news regarding the film. This week, the team behind the boxing saga indicated that the franchise’s third installment will be two hours and 43 minutes. By doing so, it will be the longest film in the growing Rocky spinoff.
