ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending

Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
TEXAS STATE
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex

Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
WHAS 11

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split

Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman. According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive.
WHAS 11

Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Page Six

Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista‘s 2022 was full of surprises. The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes. By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!” It’s the first time...
WHAS 11

Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)

For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy