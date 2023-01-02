Read full article on original website
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
'Tough as Nails' Host Phil Keoghan on Why He and His Wife Louise Work So Well Together (Exclusive)
As Phil Keoghan gears up for a new season of Tough as Nails, which returns Wednesday for season 4, he's taking a moment to give credit to his wife, Louise, who has served as his longtime producing partner, for being an integral part of his success. "As you know, nothing...
Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex
Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She Looks Like 'A Fricking Polygamist' After Kody Split
Christine Brown may be leaving her polygamist lifestyle behind, but she still thinks she looks the part. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, joking about trying out a hairstyle where she pulls the front strands of her hair back in bobby pins. "Everyone else...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Big Ed's Ex Rose Pulls Out the Receipts and Exposes His Lie (Exclusive)
Big Ed gets caught in a big lie in this exclusive clip from part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday on TLC. In the clip, Ed's ex-fiancée, Rose, tells his current fiancée, Liz, that Ed has tried to contact her again despite him previously denying it.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prince Harry Finally Breaks Silence on 'Uncle Andrew' Scandal in Memoir
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal," Harry writes of Prince Andrew in his headline grabbing memoir.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 First Look: This Couple Has a 43-Year Age Difference
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back and judging from the first trailer that dropped on Thursday, it's bringing the drama. The new season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff -- featuring Americans moving to another country for love instead of the other way around -- features five new couples and a returning couple from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Split
Getting real about the challenges of dating. Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her own dating woes, and the struggles she's faced as a self-possessed and strong woman. According to the Gone Girl actress -- who briefly dated Pete Davidson toward the end of 2022 -- she's found that many men think they want a girl like her, only to later feel insecure and possessive.
'Harlem' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Mess With Love Triangles, Affairs and Drama Galore
The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess. Created by writer and executive producer...
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video
Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista‘s 2022 was full of surprises. The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes. By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!” It’s the first time...
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Allison Williams Gives Rare Quotes About Motherhood and How It's Changed Her Perspective of 'M3GAN' Role
Allison Williams is sharing rare insight into her life as a working mom. The 34-year-old M3GAN star and Girls alum tells Town & Countryshe's been able to find excitement in her shifting work-life balance upon welcoming her first child in late 2021. Though she's stayed quiet about her personal life...
Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)
For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.
