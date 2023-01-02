ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More snow expected in Colorado this weekend, bigger storm on the way

Weekend snow is setting up to hit Colorado, with totals as high as 12 inches expected between Friday morning and Sunday morning in limited parts of the state. While snowfall is expected to be widespread in Colorado's mountain region, totals should remain relatively low in most places. Southern mountains in the area of the Sangre de Cristos may be skipped entirely, as will Front Range metro areas.
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023

January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure

Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
