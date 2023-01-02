Read full article on original website
More snow expected in Colorado this weekend, bigger storm on the way
Weekend snow is setting up to hit Colorado, with totals as high as 12 inches expected between Friday morning and Sunday morning in limited parts of the state. While snowfall is expected to be widespread in Colorado's mountain region, totals should remain relatively low in most places. Southern mountains in the area of the Sangre de Cristos may be skipped entirely, as will Front Range metro areas.
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
More snow this week, but much larger storm potentially ahead for Colorado
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that single-digit snow totals will continue to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region over the next day. While additional rounds of light snow may continue to fall in parts of Colorado during several days this week, a larger storm could be on the horizon.
Mild and dry conditions settle in across the Denver metro area
Warmer and drier weather is now settling in across the Denver metro area. We'll see 40s from today through early next week.
Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry in Denver
Denver's weather is heating up this week with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.
State snowpack soaring high in Colorado
Statewide snowpack is soaring above 30-year averages thanks to consistent snowstorms and big snows for Colorado's high country.
Dense fog causing low visibility across northern Colorado
Multiple cities north of the metro area are under a dense fog advisory which is causing low visibility for many travelers.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
Snowpack skyrockets above to-date norm in Colorado
With heavy snow falling across much of Colorado over the past week, snowpack has skyrocketed, with much of the state now above the typical to-date 30-year snowpack median. The state was roughly even with the 30-year snowpack norm through the morning of December 28. As of January 3, the state...
Denver weather: Winter advisory warns of 2-6 inches Monday
More snow is coming to the metro Denver area as soon as Sunday night, and will bring up to six inches by Monday evening, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory kicks in at 7 p.m. Sunday evening and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023
January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Travel alert: CDOT warns of hazardous road conditions
With snow expected and frigid temperatures, CDOT has put out a press release warning holiday travelers of how to stay safe on the roads.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure
Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
