Tarek El Moussa and Pregnant Heather Rae Young Offer a Glimpse at Their ‘Different’ New Year’s Eve Celebration: ‘Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way’

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young at the People's Choice Awards Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keeping it simple. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) kicked off the new year with a sweet get-together at their home before welcoming their first child.

"Happy New Years Eve!! This NYE definitely looks a little bit different- no cheersing champagne at midnight but I do have Martinellis 🍾and honestly no promises that I’ll even make it to midnight 😆 but I wouldn’t want it any other way 🤍," the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 1.

Heather Rae Young Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Heather gushed about how special the past year was for her and her family , adding, "[I] will always look back at 2022 as the year I got my miracle baby and a year where I felt more empowered and confident than ever ✨ 2023… I have a good feeling about you & I’m ready for a beautiful positive year."

She concluded: "Wishing you all a happy New Year!! Remember to choose kindness, being judgmental & nasty serves nobody 😊 How’s everyone feeling about 2023??!"

Tarek, 41, also opened up about the ups and downs of 2022. "So many amazing things for me, personally, like leaving an old show behind, starting a new show, expanding the family, starting new businesses, and really making the decision to work my butt off to help as many people find success in real estate," he captioned an Instagram post on Sunday. "At the same time…it’s been a crazy year! The stock market in turmoil, interest rates sky rocketing, real estate prices dropping, a looming recession on the horizon…."

The HGTV star noted that he learned from the "hard times" in his life.

"They pass! It’s about what you do when the times are hard. Make a commitment now to make 2023 your year! Here are some things I’ve done that can bring value to your life," Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack), told his followers. "Wake up early at the same time every day, at least 5:30am. This means go to bed earlier! Yes, the first few weeks will be tough, then your body adjusts! Get exercise every morning at the same time, but do something you enjoy! If you don’t know what you enjoy, try new things like weights, yoga, pilates- just keep trying. Read or listen to audible every day for at least an hour. Listen to or read things that will improve your life."

He continued: "Take vitamins and study how food affects the body. Follow a diet that gives you fuel! Feel young again and get that energy back. Finally, set goals. Set goals bigger than you ever thought possible because I’m telling you it is possible. If you master your morning and your health your life will fall into place. Success is all about creating habits so start and never stop, one day at a time!"

Earlier this month, the Flip or Flop alum gushed over his wife as the couple await the arrival of their little one.

"Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last — even while being in her third trimester ❤️," he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, alongside a snap of him and Heather. "She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special. For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky. 🙏."

The adorable social media post came after the former model, who announced her pregnancy in July , revealed she was put on bed rest. "I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby. I am not doing very good," she detailed via an Instagram Story on December 22. “The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down."

Heather later described the “unbearable” pain she's been facing , writing via Instagram: “My sciatica is on another level. I’m in so much pain and so I came up to rest [and] lay on the bed [with] a heating pad. It’s unbearable and at this point, I’m peeing like five to six times a night, so I’m, like, rolling myself out of bed, screaming in pain.”

The pair, who tied the knot in October 2021, previously discussed how they are preparing for their baby boy . "The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely," the Netflix personality exclusively told Us Weekly last month. "We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like."