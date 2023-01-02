ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals

We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
nbcboston.com

Freezing Rain, Sleet or Snow? Whatever the Winter Weather, Be Careful on the Roads

When a winter storm is approaching our area the focus of these storms is usually snowfall, but there are several other types of winter weather to look out for in New England. Later this evening, and throughout much of Thursday morning, rain will fall across the region. For Boston, and the immediate suburbs there will be no impacts from the rain other than wet roads because temperatures will be above freezing.
theberkshireedge.com

MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6

Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
What you need to know about possible snow on Friday

"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
nbcboston.com

Here's When the NH Ice Castles Are Scheduled to Open

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are scheduled to open sometime in January of 2023. But we got an exclusive update this week on the exact date they're targeting. Part of the problem has been how warm the temperatures have been in New Hampshire so far this winter. "We are...
MassLive.com

Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts

A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
