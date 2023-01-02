Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals
We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
nbcboston.com
Freezing Rain, Sleet or Snow? Whatever the Winter Weather, Be Careful on the Roads
When a winter storm is approaching our area the focus of these storms is usually snowfall, but there are several other types of winter weather to look out for in New England. Later this evening, and throughout much of Thursday morning, rain will fall across the region. For Boston, and the immediate suburbs there will be no impacts from the rain other than wet roads because temperatures will be above freezing.
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
What you need to know about possible snow on Friday
"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
Freezing drizzle could lead to icy Thursday commutes, some snow on tap for Friday
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts due to freezing drizzle that could lead to slick conditions during the Thursday afternoon and evening commutes. The advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, and Franklin counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to...
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
MassDOT issues Travel Advisory for western Massachusetts
MassDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead for the upcoming winter weather Thursday night and during the day Friday.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
nbcboston.com
Here's When the NH Ice Castles Are Scheduled to Open
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are scheduled to open sometime in January of 2023. But we got an exclusive update this week on the exact date they're targeting. Part of the problem has been how warm the temperatures have been in New Hampshire so far this winter. "We are...
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
nbcboston.com
COVID Community Levels Skyrocket in Mass., Much of State Now in High Risk Category
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Does This Video Prove the Theory that Massachusetts Drivers Are The Worst?
The world we live in today is always in front of a camera. From security cameras, doorbell cameras, and the cameras we carry in our pockets on our smartphones. They can come in very handy when you need to have something captured on video. One of those places that have...
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
Comments / 0