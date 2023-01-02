Live Updates: Under Armour All-America Game Practice Day 4

The nation’s top recruits have descended on Orlando, Florida, for the next few days as the festivities ahead of the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game continue.

On3 is on hand in Orlando as the fourth day of on-field practices kicks off. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the 2023 class.

Live Updates from Under Armour All-America Game Practice

11:30 a.m. ET: Colorado signee Adam Hopkins has been sitting down under the tent during this portion of practice. — Joseph Hastings, On3 Recruiting Analyst

11:20 a.m. ET: USC QB signee Malachi Nelson just showed up wearing an arm brace. — Jeremy Johnson, National Recruiting Writer

11:05 a.m. ET: Florida QB signee Jaden Rashada placed a perfect throw over the middle to Javin Simpkins, but it was dropped near the end zone. — Joseph Hastings, On3 Recruiting Analyst

10:56 a.m. ET: Jackson Arnold with another solid throw, placing it in the back right of the end zone to Oregon signee Ashton Cozart. — Joseph Hastings, On3 Recruiting Analyst

10:44 a.m. ET: Iowa State signee JJ Kohl getting the first team quarterback reps for Team Phantom. Offensive line is as follows:

LT Zalance Heard (LSU)

LG Trovon Baugh (South Carolina)

C Landen Hatchett (Washington)

RG Roderick Kearney (Florida)

RT Stanton Ramil (Michigan State) — Jeremy Johnson, National Recruiting Writer

10:39 a.m. ET: Oklahoma quarterback signee Jackson Arnold connected with five-star tight end Duce Robinson on a 25-yard throw. Robinson tip-toed near the sideline to stay in bounds. — Joseph Hastings, On3 Recruiting Analyst

10:29 a.m. ET: USC signee Makai Lemon goes up for a two-handed grab over a defender in a half-speed 7-on-7 period. Team moving into full team drills. Breezing through this practice. — Jeremy Johnson, National Recruiting Writer

10:25 a.m. ET: He’s not the biggest cornerback out here, but Ethan Nation continues to showcase fundamental coverage skills. Backpedals with great control, has speed, and demonstrates solid ball skills. Nebraska is currently trending for the Georgia-based prospect. — Joseph Hastings, On3 Recruiting Analyst

10:20 a.m. ET: Teams are now moving to a light 7-on-7 period. — Jeremy Johnson, National Recruiting Writer

10:14 a.m. ET: No sign yet of Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain. He tweeted last night that he had a shoulder injury and didn’t participate on 1-on-1s because of it. — Jeremy Johnson, National Recruiting Writer

10:10 a.m. ET: The two teams have arrived and are on separate fields. Each team is currently doing position drills, with quarterbacks and running backs working together. — Joseph Hastings, On3 Recruiting Analyst