Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Literacy Crisis: ISD Rates PlummetCorrie WritingHouston, TX
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Centre Daily
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
The NFL officially canceled the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals after it was postponed when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed. The two teams already clinched spots in the playoffs, but their seeds have not yet been determined. While the league owners are set...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?
One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
Centre Daily
Coin Flip Would Decide Home Playoff Game for Ravens — Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A coin flip would decide whether the Ravens have another game at M&T Bank Stadium this season. The NFL had to make tough decisions after canceling the Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals. The matchup was initially postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. His status has since been upgraded.
Centre Daily
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Former Cleveland Browns running back was reportedly injured in a swimming accident where he saved his children from drowning in an ocean. Hillis was reported to be in critical condition. The children were safe and healthy. According to an update on Hillis, he is trending in a positive direction. In...
Centre Daily
Dalton Risner & Patrick Surtain II Receive End-of-Season Accolades
On the doorstep of this season coming to a merciful end, two Denver Broncos players were honored with an accolade, the team announced on Thursday. Starting left guard Dalton Risner will be presented with the 16th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, while the Denver chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) will recognize Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the second annual Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shae Wyatt, Wide Receiver, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. From the Las Vegas Raiders’ Locker Room: Clelin Ferrell. By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Rams’ Coach Sean McVay Has ‘Loved Working With’ QB Baker Mayfield
To say it has been a tumultuous year for Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an understatement. The former No. 1 overall pick saw the Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, which led to him being traded to the Carolina Panthers. His time in Carolina would be short-lived, though, and he ultimately signed with the Rams upon his release.
Centre Daily
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Today, a big moment arrived for NBA teams looking to make fringe roster additions. Clubs are now officially able to sign players to 10-day contracts, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors details. Your Los Angeles Lakers, who have had an open spot on their standard 15-man roster since waiving bench...
Comments / 0